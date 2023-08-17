Natasha Joubert, Miss SA, has taken a bold step by focusing solely on South Africa's empowerment

Prioritising education, mental wellness, and self-confidence, she's shifting her attention from international pageants to homegrown causes

Speaking to Briefly News, her mission is to give more opportunities to people who want to further their education but do not have the means too

Natasha Joubert, the reigning Miss South Africa, has taken a stand that radiates determination and purpose.

Miss South Africa with a heart for change

While international competitions often beckon, Joubert has made a bold choice to direct her efforts squarely towards South Africa. Her reasons? An unwavering commitment to bolstering education, mental wellness, and self-confidence among her fellow South Africans.

Joubert says:

"No rules stopped me. I decided not to go for international contests. It didn't remove any chances. I'm concentrating on being Miss SA and only focusing on our nation. I'm thinking about my journey and using more time to help my country. As for Miss Supranational, I won't be in it. Instead, I'll support the other girl competing."

Her decision is not just a fleeting whim. It's rooted in a heartfelt intention to create meaningful change on home soil. Education, particularly for women, has ignited a fiery passion within her. With an eye on IT and coding spaces, she aims to simplify education for women while fostering collaborations with various organisations.

"Education is important to me, especially when I had to study because my mother could not afford to pay my fees; it taught me what it's like to struggle with finances."

"I understand the feeling of not having the means for financial inclusion, making it hard to continue."

"This is something I've personally experienced, and it motivates me to help others who may be going through the same challenges."

The Miss SA platform is a testament to her dedication to levelling the playing field when it comes to women's empowerment. By shedding light on inequalities, she's striving to empower women and amplify their voices.

" On the Miss SA platform, my focus is empowering women, creating fair chances, and spreading awareness about inequality."

"Although we've made progress since 1994, there's still a long journey ahead. Regarding gender-based violence, our nation must take a strong stand and join forces to break free from such harmful situations."

In a world often overshadowed by standardised beauty ideals, Joubert shines a light on the beauty of diversity. Her message is clear – inclusivity is not just a word; it's a movement towards change.

Delving into her personal evolution, Joubert speaks candidly of her transformation from self-doubt to self-assuredness.

Starting in 2020, I began to think about success in my mind. I used to criticise myself and didn't think I belonged there."

"In competitions, your mental state matters a lot. You need to believe in yourself mentally. I wanted to improve and react to things differently."

" When we faced tough challenges, I thought about who I am. Sometimes I questioned why I was doing this. Confidence in myself grew over time. I didn't have it in 2020, but as I gained experience, it came. I learned from difficult situations and moved forward."

Joubert's message is powerful – embrace your dreams unabashedly, believe in yourself, and find strength even in your failures.

"Be completely unapologetic about your dreams. Believe in yourself and have confidence."

" I learned this the difficult way, and you have to understand yourself. The story about resilience also involves celebrating your failures."

With a story that's equal parts inspiration and transformation, Natasha Joubert is a beacon of change, lighting up South Africa's path towards empowerment and growth.

