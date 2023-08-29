A 65-year-old woman from Mpumlanga joined a group called Masana Poultry because she wanted to earn an income for herself

Selitah Dlamini was determined to be independent and her hard work was identified by the National Movement of Rural Women (NMRW)

Speaking to Briefly News, she says NMRW has helped her become more financially savvy and as a result, the business has expanded

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

65-Year-old Selitah Dlamini joined a group called Masana Poultry in Mpumalanga to provide an income for herself. Images: Images: Supplied

Source: Original

Selitah Dlamini from Edinburgh, Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga, has worked hard to become a good chicken farmer.

Mpumalanga woman's uplifting journey with rural women's aid

The 65-year-old's story is one of hope and empowerment thanks to the National Movement of Rural Women (NMRW). Dlamini specialises in broiler farming and found aid to maximise the farm's potential.

She says:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"The NMRW identified our project, Masana Poultry, which farms broilers, in 2018. With their intervention, we became financially savvy and opened a savings account. We also increased our production, which in turn increased our salaries."

In 2019, the NMRW's funding injected new life into Masana Poultry. Chickens, chicken feed, poultry structures housing 1,500 broilers and a borehole for water supply were provided. This enabled them to diversify into gardening produce, benefitting their business and the local community.

With growing savings and the NMRW's continued assistance, they invested in essential resources such as solar panels, heaters, feeders and drinkers. These innovations not only improved their poultry operations but also demonstrated their commitment to sustainable, eco-friendly practices.

In the year 2023, the NMRW once again extended a helping hand, and Dlamini said:

"In 2023, the NMRW funded us by purchasing one chicken poultry structure to house 4 000 to 5 000 broilers. Now we can produce an estimated 12,000 broilers monthly with a well-kept financial record."

This success story isn't just about business growth, it's about community development. The ripple effect of their prosperity touches the lives of many in Edinburgh, Bushbuckridge.

"As a cooperative of five members, we have been able to employ two security guards and one driver. We are able to pay salaries within the minimum living wage to both the security guards, drivers and ourselves.

65-Year-old Mpumalanga woman transforms life with chicken farming

The NMRW, as a champion for rural women and communities, commemorates stories like Selitah's. Under their Project Support department, the NMRW identifies, capacitates and secures funding for women-led community projects, ranging from poultry farming to gardening and beyond.

Founded in 1990, the NMRW's mission is to empower rural women across South Africa. With regional offices in several provinces, they have positively impacted countless lives, bridging the gap between constitutional rights and tangible socio-economic change.

Selitah Dlamini's story, starting with very little and becoming a successful businesswoman, shows what can happen when rural women get the help they need. The NMRW's unwavering dedication to rural development makes the future brighter for Selitah, her cooperative and countless others like them.

Young woman inherits farm, shows how hands-on she is with the day-to-day duties as a farmer in TikTok video

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a woman farmer who is not afraid of getting her hands dirty when it comes to the day-to-day duties on the farm.

The passionate lady took her followers on a journey through her life on the farm and what it takes when it comes to looking after her livestock.

In the video, you can see that she gets her hands dirty, looks after her animals and manages various tasks on the farm she inherited.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News