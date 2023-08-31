One young lady explained how she made a million in her early 20s after focusing on her skincare line

The lady made a video telling people how she achieved enviable success with an online store after starting with R1 000

People who watched the video were inspired after hearing details of how she achieved her dream

A young business owner wanted to motivate online users. The young lady made a video which detailed how she managed to make a lot of money for the business.

A TikTok video of a 24-year-old explaining how she turned R1000 into R1 million left people amazed. Image: @peachichi_.

Source: TikTok

The video of the young woman's business venture received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video, expressing how impressed they were by her story.

Woman explains becoming millionaire in 20s

A young lady, @peachichi_, who runs a business, shared her story on TikTok. The lady said she started her skincare business after struggling to find products for her skin.

The businesswoman explained in her video that she started small with R1 000 by selling to university students while she was in varsity. Her business grew and became an online store, which reached R1 million.

Online users inspired by young businesswomen

Many people commented on the young lady's video and were raving about her online business success. Read what people had to say below:

GRWM said:

"Love this for you."

Nozi wrote:

"You're basically calling me out right now. I've been wanting to experiment with making my own hair products for years."

Lanabo Mashego commented:

"Congratulations sis wow."

Jasmine | Alchemist gushed:

"Love it."

Nozi added:

"Well done sisi."

Online users love to see young women winning

Many people are inspired when they see young women do the most in business. One woman went viral after starting her small business with very little capital.

