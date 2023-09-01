Phumzile Mazibuko and Chef Lindokuhle Mashiane, both born deaf, are breaking stereotypes

The ladies are showing that anyone can excel regardless of their circumstances or physical condition

The duo stand as inspirational figures, showing that determination and passion can lead to successful careers, regardless of hearing abilities

September is deaf awareness month, and these two women are breaking barriers in their field. Images: Pictures Supplied.

Phumzile Mazibuko and Chef Lindokuhle Mashiane are defying stereotypes and proving that even if you are deaf, you can excel in any field.

Deaf trailblazers

Mazibuko and Mashiane have carved unique paths that break down barriers and celebrate the resilience of the deaf community. Both women have been allowed to work at the ANEW Hilton Hotel group.

Chef Lindokuhle Mashiane

Lindokuhle's journey into the culinary world was inspired by her family's love for cooking and baking. Her exquisite pastries define her expertise. Her exceptional sense of smell allows her to distinguish between bakers based solely on the aroma of their creations.

Working in an environment tailored for able-hearing is challenging, but Lindokuhle's supportive team ensures her success. They communicate with her using lights, notes, and sign language, fostering a collaborative atmosphere.

Barista Phumzile Mazibuko

Meanwhile, Phumzile, a barista, uses a sign-language chart to connect with customers. Her patrons eagerly point at the board or attempt to sign their orders, creating a heartwarming rapport.

Both women are pioneers, defying misconceptions about disabilities.

Lindokuhle's says:

“I can do anything anyone else can. The only difference is that I can’t hear, which should never disadvantage anyone to follow their dreams and succeed in their careers.

Phumzile, aspiring to be a sign language teacher, champions greater visibility for the deaf community in public-facing roles and says:

“Our interactions lower the social stigma and, in turn, lead to more people understanding persons with disabilities."

South Africa has been steadfast in making the country a more exclusive space. Just recently, the government made sign language its 12th official language.

