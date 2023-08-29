An innovative food scientist has created customised lollipops that are low in sugar and taste good

A woman who is a food scientist decided to create low-sugar lollipops, the photos were shared on social media. Images: @KasiEconomy/Facebook

Karabo Masola is a food scientist who turned her passion for lollipops into a thriving business.

Food scientist's lollipop passion

Masola sells customised lollipops with acceptable low sugar content, perfect for people watching their sugar intake.

In a series of photos on Facebook in the group Kasi Economy, her innovative business was shared on its platform. The young hun was inspired one day while working for a former employer. She realised she needed to find a way to enjoy her favourite treats without compromising one's health.

A healthy treat for everyone

The scientist wanted to create lollipops that were not only low in sugar but also flavourful and appealing. People were impressed by her innovative idea and wanted to learn more about her business.

Each stock sweet is tailored to the tastebuds of her clients with whatever theme or pattern they want.

Mzansi loves idea

People across the country love her vision, especially as more people want healthier eating options that are still budget-friendly.

Mzansi peeps flocked to the comment section wanting to know more:

@Madala Madala praised her:

"Good work, sister."

@Thandz Dee said:

"Where are you based?"

@Thulile Mpofu applauded:

"Wow, this is wow."

@Almighty God International Ministry shared:

"More grace, sister; don't give up."

@Mandla Victor commented:

"How do I get in contact with her."

@Tshepi Mosopiadi Mabilo loved the idea:

"WOW, this is beautiful."

@Jas Treats said:

"I love this. What's Her Business Page name, and where is she based?"

