Trailblazing adventurer Saray Khumalo is on a mission to make history once again

She's aiming to become the first black woman to achieve the prestigious Explorers Grand Slam

Speaking to Briefly News, this remarkable feat involves conquering both the North and South Poles and scaling the Seven Summits, the tallest peaks on each continent

Saray Khumalo stands as a testament to the boundless potential of the human spirit.

Explorers Grand Slam Quest

Khumalo is not your average explorer; she's a trailblazer. Her pursuit of the Explorers Grand Slam, a feat achieved by only a handful of individuals, showcases her unwavering determination to push boundaries.

She says:

"Life itself is an adventure waiting to be explored. I am on a journey to complete the Explorers Grand Slam, which about 78 people in the world have done to date, and none of them are black females."

This will not be the first time Khumalo has made history; she embarked on a journey that would take her to the summit of Mount Everest and beyond, inspiring a generation in the process.

"On the summit, I remember thinking of my mother and how wrong she was about the sky being the limit. I was standing above the clouds. Just because the sky is what we can see doesn’t mean that that’s our limit. We have limitless potential."

Khumalo's historic adventure

Breaking barriers in traditionally male-dominated fields, Saray is determined to inspire others to chase their dreams relentlessly. She knows that excellence knows no gender boundaries and that diversity and inclusion are the keys to a brighter future.

Her accomplishments have ignited conversations that challenge stereotypes and encourage everyone to embrace their unique talents. Khumalo's roots run deep in her African heritage and she recognises the importance of being socially conscious.

"My grandparents taught me the value of being socially conscious. God blesses you in order for you to bless others, and the more you give, the more he blesses you.

"My mother, on the other hand, taught me the value of hard work and that no one is coming to save me because I am the backup plan."

Her journey is a call to action, urging us all to have the courage to start. It's a reminder that success is 70% mental readiness and 30% physical preparedness. With her indomitable spirit and unwavering determination, Saray Khumalo is changing the narrative for the next generation, proving that the sky is not the limit – it's just the beginning.

