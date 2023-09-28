A Durban woman promoted a R120 makeup package, and Mzansi women were eager to stock up

The Micolour Fit Me package includes primer, setting spray, powder, foundation, liquid eyeliner, and makeup brush

Makeup lovers reacted positively to the impressive deal and inquired as to how they could place their orders

A Durban lady had Mzansi women ready to stock up on their beauty essentials when she shared a video promoting a makeup package going for R120.

A woman had makeup lovers intrigued by her R120 makeup package deal. Image: Alistair Berg/Getty Images, @beautywithnoboundary/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to BeBeautiful, some women use makeup to improve their complexion by covering up blemishes or dark circles. Others use it to accentuate their features, such as their eyes or lips. Makeup can also be used to create different looks, from natural to glamorous.

Woman shows off contents of Micolour Fit Me package

A video posted by @beautywithnoboundary shows a woman showcasing a Micolour Fit Me package that comprises a primer, setting spray, powder, foundation, liquid eyeliner and a makeup brush.

See the video below:

Everyone deserves to feel confident and beautiful, regardless of their budget. Affordable makeup makes it possible for everyone to have access to the products they need to create the look they want.

Mzansi react to impressive R120 makeup deal

Makeup is expensive, so when people learned about the great deal, they were eager to place their orders.

Chanel Reddy said:

"Hi, I want one."

DeMouza added:

"I need it ASAP."

Mabefu replied:

"So if I don't know my foundation shade, what should I do?"

Mabefu replied:

