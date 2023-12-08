Enhle Mdakane is the first South African black girl to win Miss Eco Teen International

Mdakane emphasises the importance of eco-friendly practices like reducing litter, planting trees, and using water wisely

Beyond environmental activism, Mdakane promotes confidence and self-acceptance in young girls

Enhle Mdakane is a passionate advocate for environmental protection. Image: @enhlem8

Source: Instagram

Enhle Mdakane is not just a beauty queen; she is a force for good. The young woman from Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, who currently resides in Johannesburg, is making waves not only in the pageant world but also in the fight for a cleaner and greener planet.

Mzansi teen crowned Miss Eco Teen International queen

Mdakane recently made history when she was crowned Miss Eco Teen International, becoming the first South African black girl to win the prestigious title. This win is not only a personal achievement for Mdakane but also serves as an inspiration to young girls across the globe.

"My passion is what resonated with the judges," Mdakane said in an interview with Briefly News.

"I have always been passionate about raising awareness about the environment and taking care of the planet, and I believe that had an impact on why I won."

Mdakane's passion for the environment is evident in her work with Global Divas, a foundation she founded to empower young girls and promote environmental consciousness. She is also a vocal advocate for eco-friendly practices and has spoken out about the growing concern about litter in townships and cities.

"Everyone can play a role in protecting the environment," Mdakane said. "Picking up litter, planting and taking care of plants, using water wisely, and supporting recycling practices are all small steps that can make a big difference."

Enhle's win a beacon of hope

Mdakane's win is more than just a personal achievement; it is a symbol of hope for young girls of colour. By breaking barriers and stereotypes, she is showing that success knows no bounds and that everyone has the potential to excel and make a meaningful impact.

"I want to show other black girls that they too can achieve their goals regardless of any obstacles they may face," Mdakane said. "I hope my win will inspire them to pursue their dreams with confidence and determination."

In addition to her work on environmental protection, Mdakane is also passionate about inspiring confidence and self-love in other young girls. She uses her platform to promote positive body image and self-acceptance.

"We all want love and to feel safe, but we also have to love and feel safe in our own skin in order to take that energy to the world," Mdakane said.

Enhle Mdakane is more than just a pretty face; she is a role model, an advocate, and a force for positive change.

She inspires young girls everywhere and is a reminder that anything is possible with hard work, dedication, and a passion for making the world a better place.

