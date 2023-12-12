Teboho Ntseare, a Mzansi woman, warms hearts in Katlehong with her unique business: hot, soft, sour porridge

Starting early each day, she sets up her mobile stall near familiar landmarks like Sasol Garage, Eposene, and the Police Station

Netizens have expressed their admiration for her work, wishing her continued success and praising her delicious porridge

A businesswoman is warming hearts in the Katlehong township with her delicious hot, soft, and sour porridge. Image: Black Capitalist

In the bustling township of Katlehong, a beacon of warmth and innovation shines through Teboho Ntseare's entrepreneurial spirit.

This Mzansi woman has carved a niche for herself, not with the usual hustle, but with a steaming pot of something far more comforting: hot, soft, sour porridge.

Businesswoman finds success in simplicity

According to Black Capitalist on Facebook, Teboho sets up her mobile trolley stall around the landmarks of Sasol Garage, Eposene, and the Police Station. Between 6:00 AM and 9:00 AM, Monday to Saturday, she serves up bowls of her signature porridge for just R13, warming not only bellies but also hearts in the community.

In a world that often prioritises profit over purpose, Teboho has chosen to nourish her community with a taste of tradition and a touch of love.

Teboho Ntseare's story is a reminder that success can be found in the simplest of things, that innovation doesn't require a fancy degree or a corporate office, and that sometimes, the most profound impact comes from a warm pot and a kind heart.

So next time you're in Katlehong, take a moment to seek out Teboho Ntseare and her hot, soft, sour porridge. You might just find yourself warmed by more than just the food.

Mzansi shows businesswoman love

Teboho's story has resonated with netizens on Facebook, sparking messages of encouragement and support.

Motheo Legoale commented:

"Department of small business and enterprise needs to assist her very fast in getting equipment to keep her food warmer all the time and other things. I respect and I wish her the best."

Samuel Ratlhagana replied:

"May God give you more strength an wisdom not to give up..may you push even when you tired, may you push even when you feel like giving up...May He enlarge your territory an bring more support an start something new in mzansi that is yours."

Siphiwe Nchawe said:

"That's great ... Wonder how she keeps the porridge hot."

Precious Mangena replied:

"My favourite ❤️ if I was close by I'd be her number one supporter

Sibongile Masuku said:

"Ngyakubongela Mbokodo unkulunkulu akubusise."

Nonkululeko Mjwara replied:

"I really love porridge."

