Punkie Nkosi is the founder and owner of Stay Comfy Apartments By Punkie and Stay Comfy Guest House by Punkie

Before she became a businesswoman, she graced social media pages with her beauty and fabulous body as a slay queen

Speaking to Briefly News, she shared how she found that life to be hollow and went into business to make a better name for herself

Punkie Nkosi was a slay queen, but she realised she could not live using her body to impress men and netizens. So, she decided to use her influencer influence to establish her name as a businesswoman specialising in property.

Slay Queen opens a property business

Punkie Nkosi spoke to Briefly News about how she got into the property sector and what drives her every day to become the best at what she does. Punkie founded Stay Comfy Apartments by Punkie and Stay Comfy Guest House by Punkie. Before she started this business in 2021, she recalled her days as a slay queen.

She was famous on Instagram and Facebook

Originally from Komatipoort in Mpumalanga, the beauty moved to Soshanguve, where she lived with her grandmother until she finished high school. She studied at the University of South Africa but became famous as a slay queen on Instagram. This life proved to be too much for her.

“We used to trend on Twitter and Instagram because we used to date for money. I got to a point where I realised that the Instagram and slay queen life is fake, and I can't live a life impressing men and getting money from married men,” she said.

“I also thought of finding better ways to spend my money instead of blowing R100K on Gucci and designer clothing.”

Punkie started her business with just R100,000. She used the money to build one backroom apartment. The apartment made enough money for her to create more rooms, and she eventually expanded to two apartment blocks and a guest house in Soshanguve.

She overcomes challenges daily

Starting a business comes with challenges that she has to face. One of these was having to get tenants. Being the hustler she was, she made a plan.

“I saw how difficult it was for me to get customers, so I used my Instagram and my reputation as an influencer, and people started renting my rooms because I was a famous Instagram influencer,” she said.

She gave other slay queens and Instagram girls words of wisdom.

“Time is not on our side. We can’t keep using our bodies to please married men. We can change our lives and make a difference,” she told Briefly News.

