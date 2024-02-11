A lovely lady posted her gorgeous bedroom picture on social media, with her interior décor wowing many

The sis had a well-organised space and the throw on her bed was red and gave off a Valentine’s Day vibe

Many people asked where bought certain items and complimented the holistic interiors

A lovely lady posted her stunning bedroom on social media and many people loved her space.

Noluvuyo Magoloza has an amazing bedroom. Image: Noluvuyo Magoloza.

Source: Facebook

While her room was simple, the place was neatly organised. She posted her photo on the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen’ page.

Fabulous bedroom posted by woman

Facebook user, Noluvuyo Magoloza, also had a throw on her bed which was red and had a Valentine’s Day vibe to it.

Here is the image:

People react to the lady’s bedroom

Many people loved the woman’s interior style and how her items were arranged.

Despite the space being modest, it looked lovely. The hun clearly took great care of her place and kept it clean and exceptionally beautiful.

Here are some top reactions to the lady's social media post:

Edward Kgotlaetsile Tlhomelang reacted to the pic:

“Your furniture is nice.”

Muzi Musa Blouse added:

“The headboard looks amazing.”

Nametso Metso Lebakeng said

“It's beautiful. Where did you buy your ottoman?”

Munyaradzi Mytp Zhou wrote:

“Six pillows and you use them all right. Beautiful and peaceful, soothing, and lovely bedroom.”

Reina Negra remarked:

“Sis, Noluvuyo Magoloza, please plug me with the chest of drawers.”

18-Year-old moves out of home

In another inspiring story by Briefly News, a young lady posted a picture of the humble place she calls home, with the mattress on the floor a symbol of her independence. She got the place when she was 17 and recently turned 18.

Although the place she stayed in was humble, the sis explained that she loved the peace that came with her independence. Many netizens encouraged the young woman and praised her for choosing herself and independence at a young age.

Choosing to live alone and be independent often comes with many trials and tribulations and she embraces them head-on.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News