A woman shared a powerful testimony of her sister on social media, which people many online

The sister detailed her sister journey as a cancer survivor, and the video generated many views along with thousands of likes and comments

The lady's content touched netizens as they flooded her comment section with heartwarming messages

A woman took to social media where she shared her sister's incredible testimony, which left many people emotional.

A lady shared a TikTok video of her sister's cancer journey. Image:@jakelina20201

Source: TikTok

Woman gets candid on her sister's cancer journey

In the footage shared by @jakelina20201 on the video platform, the young lady detailed her sister's health battle with cancer. The woman unveiled an image of her sister seven years ago lying in a hospital bed. @jakelina20201 revealed to her viewers that the cancer had spread throughout her body. However, fast forward, the lady said that when her sister went to an appointment in 2023, the doctor informed her that she was cancer-free.

At the end of the clip, @jakelina20201 said the following:

"God is there for everyone who believes in him."

The video of the woman received over 46K views, thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

People react to the woman's clip

The video of the young lady touched many people online as they flocked to her comments section to send her heartfelt messages.

Sello Bambo said:

"God is good all the time."

Eshiodd added:

"Yes, good God always."

Ropa wrote:

"Woooow God is good."

PM commented:

"In times like this, you really don’t know what else to say but Thank you, Lord. He has His ways."

Source: Briefly News