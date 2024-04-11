“Small Girl With a Big God”: Woman Flaunts Brand-New Whip
- A happy woman spoiled herself with a new whip, Omoda C5, she praised the Lord for her achievement
- The young lady was seen in a TikTok video getting a feel of her new ride as she drove
- The online community reacted to the video, with many showering her with congratulatory messages
A woman took to her TikTok account and flexed her brand-new whip. The lady spoiled herself with an Omoda C5.
In the video uploaded by @_ceceelle, she can be seen driving the beast out of the car dealership. The happy woman also strikes a pose in front of her new baby—she is all smiles, as she should be.
In another captured moment, the lady gave her TikTok followers a stunning view of her car's interior. The car has a vast space and really looks comfortable and classy. It is eye-catching, to say the least. The TikTok users thanked God for the achievement.
"Just a small girl with a Big GOD."
Omoda does not go less than R448 000. It boasts a 1.5L engine, 115kW power, wireless car play & android auto, intelligent voice command, and 6.9 L/100km fuel consumption, to name just a few.
Hun flexes new Omoda C5
Watch the TikTok video below:
Netizens celebrated with the woman
The video garnered over 23k likes, with many online users showering the woman with congratulatory messages.
@Kaydee Matshabalala commented:
"Congratulations and welcome to the Omoda community."
@Pearl Mfeka loved:
"To the girls driving OMODA, ngiyanithanda ❤️." (I love you)
@General said:
"Went to test drive this car n I must say I love it but the mo tjoh installment hiiiiii oka patela bakkie."
@P E N E L O P E requested:
"Please keep us updated on how the car is like. I really wanna get it. But no one ever leaves a review."
@MaLethabo MaLethabo wished well:
"Safe travels mam ."
Woman ditches VW Polo for Omoda
In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who upgraded from a VW Polo to a sleek Omoda.
In the TikTok post, @candybeautyemporium said she got her first VW Polo in February 2021 at 25. However, as time passed, she got tired of changing gears because the car had a manual transmission. Her work equipment could no longer fit properly in it as well. As a result, she decided to trade it for Omoda.
