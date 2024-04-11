A happy woman spoiled herself with a new whip, Omoda C5, she praised the Lord for her achievement

The young lady was seen in a TikTok video getting a feel of her new ride as she drove

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering her with congratulatory messages

A woman bought herself a stunning new ride. Images: @Celiwe 'Cece' Mthembu

A woman took to her TikTok account and flexed her brand-new whip. The lady spoiled herself with an Omoda C5.

In the video uploaded by @_ceceelle, she can be seen driving the beast out of the car dealership. The happy woman also strikes a pose in front of her new baby—she is all smiles, as she should be.

In another captured moment, the lady gave her TikTok followers a stunning view of her car's interior. The car has a vast space and really looks comfortable and classy. It is eye-catching, to say the least. The TikTok users thanked God for the achievement.

"Just a small girl with a Big GOD."

Omoda does not go less than R448 000. It boasts a 1.5L engine, 115kW power, wireless car play & android auto, intelligent voice command, and 6.9 L/100km fuel consumption, to name just a few.

Hun flexes new Omoda C5

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens celebrated with the woman

The video garnered over 23k likes, with many online users showering the woman with congratulatory messages.

@Kaydee Matshabalala commented:

"Congratulations and welcome to the Omoda community."

@Pearl Mfeka loved:

"To the girls driving OMODA, ngiyanithanda ❤️." (I love you)

@General said:

"Went to test drive this car n I must say I love it but the mo tjoh installment hiiiiii oka patela bakkie."

@P E N E L O P E requested:

"Please keep us updated on how the car is like. I really wanna get it. But no one ever leaves a review."

@MaLethabo MaLethabo wished well:

"Safe travels mam ."

Woman ditches VW Polo for Omoda

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who upgraded from a VW Polo to a sleek Omoda.

In the TikTok post, @candybeautyemporium said she got her first VW Polo in February 2021 at 25. However, as time passed, she got tired of changing gears because the car had a manual transmission. Her work equipment could no longer fit properly in it as well. As a result, she decided to trade it for Omoda.

