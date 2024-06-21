“She Was Exhausted”: 8-Months Pregnant Woman Shares Her 14km Walk to Clinic

A woman joined her 8-month-pregnant landlady on a 14km walk from her home to a natal clinic in the Eastern Cape

The TikTokker said the lady was exhausted from her journey and thought the government could involve indigenous midwives to help

People in the comments section shared their shock and disappointment in the provincial and national government

A woman who was eight months pregnant walked a distance of 14km to get to a clinic. Images: @mercynqandeka

A woman on TikTok documented her 8-month-pregnant landlady's 14km walk from her home in a rural area to a local clinic for her monthly checkup.

Mercy Nqandeka shared on her TikTok account (@mercynqandeka) that she decided to follow the Eastern Cape woman to the Nkanya clinic, which is 6.5km from Bulungula.

The TikTokker explained:

"There is a health point at Bulungula, but it doesn't have natal care. I'm hoping that the health department can quicken that so that women don't have to walk and cross rivers to the nearest clinic with natal care."

Mercy also shared that she hoped for indigenous midwives to assist pregnant women to lighten the load the Department of Health bares.

As she spoke, Mercy and the woman not only walked but also took a boat, walked through a forest and crossed small rivers to reach their destination. Once they reached the clinic, the women waited three hours for assistance.

Sharing her thoughts on the journey, Mercy commented:

"I couldn't help but think that time and resources could have been saved if the government had involved indigenous midwives and equipped a local health point with the right natal care...

"My lady was so tired. She was exhausted. She was ready to crumble."

Netizens react to the pregnant woman's 14km walk

More than two thousand messages of concern and frustration flooded Mercy's comment section.

@lulekangcobo shared their worry:

"I’m stressed on her behalf. Imagine when she’s in labour. Worse, when she comes back with her little one."

@tumelomokgwadi stated in the comments:

"It's like I’m watching a movie. Tell me this is not SA."

@the1sini wrote in disbelief:

"I can't believe that in 2024, we still have this in our country. Our government has failed us."

@dinoza69 said they were disappointed in the government, adding:

"We still have such struggles. Thank you for sharing. Some of us don't know what is happening around us."

