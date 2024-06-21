“Just Apologise”: Man Gets Silent Treatment Even Though He's Upset, SA Reacts

A man was put in the dogbox and got the silent treatment even though he felt his girlfriend was in the wrong

In his TikTok post's caption, he confessed that he started to feel bad for being upset with her

Social media users in the comment section urged the young man to apologise to make things right

A guy received the silent treatment from his girlfriend even though he believed she was the one to blame. Images: @siphuxolonyembe8 / TikTok, @s.nyeeee / Instagram

A young gentleman who had reason to be upset with his girlfriend received the silent treatment, although he claimed he was not in the wrong.

Siphuxolo Nyembe took to one of his TikTok accounts (@siphuxolonyembe8) to post a video of himself driving in a car with his girlfriend beside him in silence. The braided beauty rested her elbow on the car's armrest, her head in her hand and her eyes closed.

Looking rather fed up, Siphuxolo wrote in the video:

"POV: I'm getting the silent treatment even though I'm the one who's mad."

He further explained in his caption:

"She’s been like this for the past two hours. Now I kind-of feel bad for being mad at her."

Watch the video below:

Internet users respond to boyfriend receiving the silent treatment

Siphuxolo's video received over half a million views and hundreds of comments from people advising him on what to do.

@mfundo5820 asked the man why he was upset with his girlfriend, and he explained:

"She doesn’t respect my time, but she makes a big deal when it comes to hers."

@sinazomvukuzo laughed and said:

"My brother, just apologise."

@portiamabunda_ also wanted Siphuxolo to extend the olive branch:

"I hope you did the right thing and apologised so that our queen can say, 'Me too.' "

@charliemohlala told the online community:

"My stubbornness wouldn't even allow me to be in the car."

@user1417401595095 joked with the gent:

"She's taking your shine."

