A stunner from KwaZulu-Natal spoiled herself with a brand-new and stunning vehicle

The woman shared a video that captured the memorable moments of her fetching her new baby

The online community reacted to the clip, with many showering her with congratulatory messages

A Durban lady celebrated her first car purchase with an Audi Sportback S Line. Images: @nottsmlambo_xo

Source: Instagram

A Durban woman took to her TikTok account and showed off her stunning first vehicle.

In a video she uploaded on her TikTok, @nottsmlambo_xo can be seen at an Audi car dealership signing papers and being given beautiful flowers as she went to fetch her stunning ride.

In another part, Nothando was captured standing in front of the stunning Audi Sportback S line. Her family was also seen beaming with pride, celebrating the woman's achievement.

"God did! ♥️ my first baby, dreams really do come true!"

According to the Audi website, the Audi Sportback S line boasts about compelling sporty design and ﬂexible equipment options. It has parking aids and intelligent driver assist systems.

Woman buys stunning ride

Watch the inspiring TikTok video below:

Netizens celebrated the woman's achievement

The video raked over 100k views, with many online users showering the woman with congratulatory messages.

@NoxieD adored:

"Congratulations and your baby is beautiful ."

@Imaculate Shozi commended:

"Yeeeeeer Congratulations."

@Hlengiwe Dongo beamed with pride:

"This is so huge. I’m so so proud of you my love ♥️."

@Akhona Yazi expressed:

"Manifesting, love this congrats ❤️."

@Neo Monau was inspired:

"Yes God❤️."

@Mpokza pointed out:

"Tjo wena, you look like Ayanda Thabede ."

@Chichi asked:

"What model ?"

@SuperstarZan celebrated:

"Congratulations mama❤️."

@cindyrellllaa said:

"Congratulations beautiful!"

@Slie MaDumakude Shan commented:

"Congratulations gorgeous."

@Bella’s Mom felt proud:

"Congratulations darling ♥️."

Teacher spoils herself with new ride

In another story, Briefly News reported about a South African maths teacher who bought herself a new car in cash.

A lady who goes by the TikTok handle @fave_maths_teacher gave her viewers a glimpse of the day she purchased her brand-new car. In the clip, the young lady can be seen at a car dealership with her loved ones. The stunner revealed that she bought her grey Toyota in cash, which impressed netizens.

