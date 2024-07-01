A South African single mother of two impressed many online with a video showcasing her beautiful home

Nikita shared the accomplishment as something she achieved for herself at 24 for her two kids

The video tours the black and white kitchen and modern lounge area which impressed many online

A single mom of two managed to created a beautiful home for her family. Image: @nikitas_elegance_online

Source: TikTok

A South African single mother of two amazed netizens after showing off the lovely home she'd managed to create for her family.

Single mom creates lovely home

Nikita (@nikitas_elegance_online) posted a video showing the lovely interior of her home, which boasted a neat and modern style.

The clip shows a black and white kitchen with everything placed neatly before revealing the lounge area, which has a lovely L-shaped couch, modern TV stand and flat-screen TV.

"What I did for myself at 24 as a single mom of two," Nikita said.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi praises single mom's home

The video garnered many views and comments online from netizens who were impressed by the beautiful home's interior. Many commended the single mother's efforts in creating a warm home for her two children.

Mooipop17 commended the woman's homemaking skills:

"Looks beautiful well done."

Ayabonga was in spired:

"Beautiful ❤️I am inspired ."

Bathabile shared:

"Like I wanna be in my space day in day out ."

ChakazaMbali♥️ replied:

"Are you renting mama? Yoooh I’m so proud of you, and you just gave me hope❤️❤️."

Zar loved the TV stand:

"I like your TV stand. Plug please?"

