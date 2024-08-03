South Africa's media personality Lerato Kganyago opened the women's month on an unexpected note

The DJ blasted several women who bullied her online until she deactivated her X account

The online reacted to her Instagram Live, with many showering her with positive messages

Lerato Kganyago called out women who bullied her online. Images: @leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

South African media personality Lerato Kganyago publicly exposed women who bullied her online for losing her babies.

In 2021, the Metro FM DJ revealed that she was over 12 weeks pregnant when she tragically lost her baby. Lerato has been open about desperately wanting to be a mother but has decided that surrogacy may be the best option for her.

Despite the media personality opening up about her journey there were some vile women online who said distasteful things that led her to deactivate her X account. On Instagram Live, she said she saved over 70 screenshots of women who blamed her for her pregnancy loss on social media.

Lerato Kganyago exposes online bullies

Watch the X video from MDS News below:

Netizens share kind words with Lerato

The online community reacted to the video, with many sharing heartfelt messages.

@Yolly16680 expressed:

"This was really heartbreaking to watch, we should do better as women, saying such things to other women is absolutely uncalled for. It's okay to have different views/opinions, it's just not okay to be mean."

@GermanTank_BW commented:

"The internet is full of unhappy people."

@bonganimaphos11 said:

"Sending love to her❤️. People are mean out there, how can people say such things to other people😫😫."

@FfffMabe was touched:

"I cried watching this she doesn’t deserve this 🥺 Yho guys le vile."

@h_nhlamulo wrote:

"Them using her fertility issue in something that has nothing to do with that just to get their point across is very low. What’s worse, is these women are using her pain to try win their argument. That’s just wrong."

