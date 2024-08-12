Andiswa Gebashe, a deaf sign language interpreter, played a crucial role in making Miss South Africa 2024 accessible, marking a milestone for inclusivity

Raised in a unique household with both a deaf and hearing parent, Andiswa's journey reflects resilience and advocacy for South African Sign Language

Her involvement in the event underscores the importance of accessibility, especially after SASL was recognised as an official language in 2023

The recognition of SA Sign Language (SASL) as an official language in 2023 added historical significance to Andiswa's participation in Miss South Africa 2024. Images: @andi_signs.

In a landmark event that will go down in South African history, a deaf sign language interpreter, Andiswa Gebashe, played a pivotal role in the Miss South Africa 2024 competition, marking a significant milestone for inclusivity and accessibility in the nation.

Andiswa Gebashe, who has an extensive background working with Andi_signs, an interpreting company advocating for accessibility, reflected on the profound experience and the journey that led to this historic moment.

From Durban to Umlazi and beyond

Her story begins with deep roots in Umzimkulu, a place she considers home despite having grown up in Umlazi, Durban.

Her educational journey also included a year at a deaf school, a decision inspired by the need to find a community where she felt a sense of belonging.

This was one of the most significant experiences in her life. This choice was partly influenced by the mocking she faced due to her father's deafness.

At the deaf school, she found a place where signing was the norm and felt more at home.

"My home language is South African Sign Language."

The interpreter was raised in a unique household. Andiswa's father, who was deaf, and mother, who was hearing, instilled in them the importance of independence and self-reliance.

Her parents allowed her to make significant life decisions, always encouraging them to weigh the pros and cons and have a plan B.

Navigating challenges and embracing diversity

Andiswa's upbringing was anything but conventional, her parents, having faced societal isolation due to their intermarriage, raised their children with the freedom to choose their paths yet with a strong understanding of responsibility.

"My parents are super amazing. My mom is hearing, and my dad is deaf. Whenever we change schools or make any life decision, they make you come and do a presentation explaining why you want to do that.

"Weigh the pros and cons of your decision, and if it doesn't work out, what's your plan B? So they, always guided us or raised us independently."

This unconventional upbringing taught the interpreter to adapt to different environments and embrace people from diverse backgrounds.

A historic moment at Miss South Africa 2024

Andiswa noted that her involvement with Miss South Africa 2024 came through her work with Andi_signs, which advocates for promoting SA Sign Language (SASL) on mainstream platforms.

The production team of Miss South Africa recognised the importance of accessibility and contacted them, which aligned perfectly with her advocacy work.

"This was such an amazing experience. It's something that I had dreamt of—a day where Miss South Africa would be accessible to everyone, including the deaf community."

Her role in the event was not just about interpreting; it was about ensuring the production was accessible, from lighting and background choices to placing interpreters.

Andiswa praised the production team for their commitment, noting that this was not just a box-ticking exercise but a genuine effort to include SASL in the event.

She also highlighted the significance of this achievement, especially given that SASL was recognised as an official language in July 2023.

"This will go in the history books. South Africa made history by making Miss South Africa accessible in SASL in 2024."

A message of unity and representation

She emphasised that Miss South Africa 2024 was a win for all South Africans, not just the deaf community.

"She represents all of us. Whether you've been discriminated against or faced challenges in life, she is representing you."

She believes this event is an opportunity for the nation to unite, learn SASL, and become more inclusive.

"We have a chance to see ourselves in her success and to believe that if she can make it, so can we."

"Working hard is just one part of the journey. Believing in yourself and embracing who you are will take you to the next level."

