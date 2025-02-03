A female mechanic at Afrirent impressed South Africans with her expertise in handling complex truck maintenance tasks

The content creator demonstrated her professional skills by changing truck tyres and performing intricate mechanical work with confidence

Her video challenges gender stereotypes in engineering, where women currently make up only about 16% of the workforce

A female mechanic showed that it doesn't take gender to get truck tyres changed. Her post went viral. Images: @anathimadaka

Content creator @anathimadaka, who works at Afrirent, shared an impressive video showcasing her mechanical expertise while servicing a heavy-duty truck.

The footage shows the mechanic confidently tackling challenging tasks, from removing massive truck tyres to working underneath the vehicle. Her skilful handling of complex mechanical work shows the growing presence of women in traditionally male-dominated technical fields.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Leading by example

Working at Afrirent Holdings, a company that's grown from owning just two trucks in 2003 to becoming a major player in fleet management and mobility solutions, she represents a new generation of female engineers making their mark in the automotive industry. Recent statistics show women making significant strides in engineering fields, though they still represent a minority in mechanical specialties.

The field of mechanical engineering particularly shows room for growth, with women making up only 8.5% of the workforce in this speciality. However, success stories like this Afrirent mechanic are helping to change perceptions and inspire more women to consider careers in heavy-duty mechanical work, proving that skill and dedication matter more than gender in technical fields.

One female mechanic showed what she does daily at work, impressing Mzansi.

Mzansi celebrates female excellence

@crazy_angel showed solidarity:

"Ayeye...I always feel proud as a woman seeing 👀 woman doing same job as mine 🥰✌️🥰"

@fanele__2 shared expertise:

"Air brakes were my favourite part of my trade testing module."

@walker sought opportunities:

"You are amazing. Hey pls plug 🔌 me with an apprentice🤲"

@baresi_ngabo admitted:

"I'm impressed, your'e doing things I can't do."

@Nceku praised:

"Our African Pride."

@Top_Dog celebrated:

"Strong 💪 woman 💗💕💕Uyaphila"

Kovini Moodley's journey from chartered accountant to women's empowerment activist demonstrates how professional women are creating paths for others while breaking glass ceilings.

