A South African content creator shared a video listing everything she achieved in 2025

The woman mentioned major home upgrades and working with major companies

Mzansi flooded the comments with congratulations, with some asking how she made so much money in one year

A woman taking selfies. Images: @makhi.the.shwapa

A TikToker @makhi.the.shwapa, known for promoting businesses, sharing food content, and posting about her personal life, shared a video on 2 January 2026 celebrating her 2025 achievements. The woman stood in her kitchen with a cake and a bottle of Savanna on the table in front of her, ready to share everything she accomplished. The post was captioned:

"Okay, guys, this is what I have achieved in 2025."

In the video, she listed the things she accomplished through earning from content creation. She visited two provinces, buying herself a Ranger and a van, purchasing two wardrobes for her kids, and getting an expensive gate that cost R23,000. She mentioned building a stop nonsense feature, so no one can enter her house without permission. The content creator celebrated reaching 2.5 million followers on Facebook, calling herself "a queen of content." She got herself a passport, even though there's no stamp in it yet, and renovated two bedrooms for her kids and herself.

The woman continued listing her achievements, saying she bought a double-door fridge, got herself the bed of her dreams that can accommodate six people, plastered her house, and bought a big dog. She spoiled herself with perfumes and bags, took herself out, and bought a Volvo. She installed an electric fence to keep uninvited visitors out, donated to people in need, and worked with a big gambling company called EasyBets. She also bought herself an iPhone, hired a helper for her kids, and purchased a washing machine worth R8,000. Finally, she renovated her kitchen, reminding viewers that she used to cook outside.

For 2026, she shared her goals of starting four businesses, buying a big car with a sunroof, becoming a successful DJ, and hiring 20 ladies. The video ended with her cutting the cake to celebrate her achievements.

Mzansi loves the achievements

Social media users flooded the comment section with congratulations and questions about how TikToker @makhi.the.shwapa achieved so much in one year:

@Sipho Blessing asked:

"Where do you get the money to do all these things in one year. Two cars in one year. Tell me your secret 😍😍🥰"

@Sir Alex Khetharsen wrote:

"The likes have declined. Guys, why are you no longer liking Sishwapa's content?😏"

@chantymore gushed:

"I've been smiling the entire video, proud of you nja🥰"

@gugu shared:

"Bought myself a Defy fridge, defy 6plate gas stove, Samsung 18kg smart top loader, cash. Proud of myself."

@langasibo said:

"Talk about an overachiever 🥰you did so well, Makhi, congratulations 👏"

@smangele manyisa added:

"I like the fact that you count your blessings and you are grateful to God 🙏❤️Congratulations 🎉👏"

@buntu wrote:

"Congratulations, honey, you did very well, beloko behleka udla ludzaka high 5✋"

Watch the TikTok video below:

