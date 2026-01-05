“I’m a Queen of Content”: Mega SA Content Creator Flexes 2025 Achievements Leaving Mzansi Amazed
- A South African content creator shared a video listing everything she achieved in 2025
- The woman mentioned major home upgrades and working with major companies
- Mzansi flooded the comments with congratulations, with some asking how she made so much money in one year
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
A TikToker @makhi.the.shwapa, known for promoting businesses, sharing food content, and posting about her personal life, shared a video on 2 January 2026 celebrating her 2025 achievements. The woman stood in her kitchen with a cake and a bottle of Savanna on the table in front of her, ready to share everything she accomplished. The post was captioned:
"Okay, guys, this is what I have achieved in 2025."
In the video, she listed the things she accomplished through earning from content creation. She visited two provinces, buying herself a Ranger and a van, purchasing two wardrobes for her kids, and getting an expensive gate that cost R23,000. She mentioned building a stop nonsense feature, so no one can enter her house without permission. The content creator celebrated reaching 2.5 million followers on Facebook, calling herself "a queen of content." She got herself a passport, even though there's no stamp in it yet, and renovated two bedrooms for her kids and herself.
The woman continued listing her achievements, saying she bought a double-door fridge, got herself the bed of her dreams that can accommodate six people, plastered her house, and bought a big dog. She spoiled herself with perfumes and bags, took herself out, and bought a Volvo. She installed an electric fence to keep uninvited visitors out, donated to people in need, and worked with a big gambling company called EasyBets. She also bought herself an iPhone, hired a helper for her kids, and purchased a washing machine worth R8,000. Finally, she renovated her kitchen, reminding viewers that she used to cook outside.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
For 2026, she shared her goals of starting four businesses, buying a big car with a sunroof, becoming a successful DJ, and hiring 20 ladies. The video ended with her cutting the cake to celebrate her achievements.
Mzansi loves the achievements
Social media users flooded the comment section with congratulations and questions about how TikToker @makhi.the.shwapa achieved so much in one year:
@Sipho Blessing asked:
"Where do you get the money to do all these things in one year. Two cars in one year. Tell me your secret 😍😍🥰"
@Sir Alex Khetharsen wrote:
"The likes have declined. Guys, why are you no longer liking Sishwapa's content?😏"
@chantymore gushed:
"I've been smiling the entire video, proud of you nja🥰"
@gugu shared:
"Bought myself a Defy fridge, defy 6plate gas stove, Samsung 18kg smart top loader, cash. Proud of myself."
@langasibo said:
"Talk about an overachiever 🥰you did so well, Makhi, congratulations 👏"
@smangele manyisa added:
"I like the fact that you count your blessings and you are grateful to God 🙏❤️Congratulations 🎉👏"
@buntu wrote:
"Congratulations, honey, you did very well, beloko behleka udla ludzaka high 5✋"
Watch the TikTok video below:
More on 2025 achievements
- Briefly News recently reported on a young woman who posted a video of her impressive weight loss journey.
- A South African ended 2025 on a high note by winning millions on Lotto in 2026.
- Minnie Dlamini listed her 2025 achievements, including magazine covers and award wins.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za