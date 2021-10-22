The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has maintained its ruling to exclude Herman Mashaba's ActionSA from the ballot papers

After missing the deadline and failing to submit the required documentation, ActionSA seeks to be registered on the ward ballot for the forthcoming local government elections

The IEC informed the Electoral Court that if the decision to exclude ActionSA was reversed, it would be orchestrating and overseeing an election that would not be fair to all parties

JOHANNESBURG - The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) are sticking to their decision to keep Herman Mashaba's ActionSA's name off the ballot.

The electoral authority said it would be unjust to treat political parties with a different set of rules after ActionSA wanted to be registered on the ward ballot for the local government elections. The party reportedly missed the boat by not submitting the necessary documentation.

The IEC told the Electoral Court it would be coordinating and presiding over an election that was not fair to all parties if it were to review the decision of not including ActionSA’s name. This after the party did not hand in it's abbreviated name that was necessary to be present on the voting sheet.

The IEC says it will maintain its decision to keep ActionSA's name off the ballot for the upcoming local government elections. Image: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

According to News24, IEC went on record to state that even if it did make an error the Commission lacked the required capacity to rectify the ballot papers and have approached the Electoral Court to have ActionSA allow the elections to go ahead without contention.

In a report from EWN, Advocate Adila Hassim who was ActionSA's legal representative said the party had not been given a clear cut as to how the country's voting constituency would be determined in order to know whether or not ActionSA would be on the ballot.

Mzansi responds to the ruling

@Cedric29031715 said:

"I think all political parties must support Action SA's decision to force IEC on stamping all ballot papers with its name to avoid any fraudulent votes by the leading party."

@MandiMALS wrote:

"Mxm ActionSA ticked “N/A “on the abbreviation box, on the registration. So what is the problem now?"

@bhunlesganga added:

"The fact that ActionSA didn't provide an acronym or abbreviation doesn't mean anything because their name meets the ballot criteria of having 8 or less letters. So let's cut the facetious nonsense and get on with it."

