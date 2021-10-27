Malema Wins Durban Crowd Over with Promise of Houses with Flushing Toilets

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has promised to build houses for the residents of Inanda in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

Malema stated that an EFF government will not only build three-bedroom houses but it will also do away with pit latrines

The leader of the Red Berets says the EFF government will make sure that everyone working in municipalities is qualified for their position

DURBAN - Julius Malema, the Commander in Chief of the Economic Freedom Fighters took the party's campaign to the residents of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal.

Malema wormed his way into the hearts of the community of Inanda that an EFF government will build them houses with flushing toilets and three bedrooms.

The leader of the Red Berets told residents that the party would do away with pit latrines because there are no white people or Indian people that make use of these kinds of toilets, according to TimesLIVE.

"If you don’t give whites and Indians outside toilets, why do you give it to our people?” asked Malema

Malema told residents that the African National Congress was treating them like animals because of the outside toilets it has built for them. He added that an EFF government will restore the dignity the ANC has stripped away from the people.

Malema encourages residents to occupy land

In regard to the three-bedroom houses the EFF plans to build, Malema told residents that land will be needed to build those houses and that they needed to find land and occupy it.

He told the community that they needed to occupy land that was close to towns. Malema added that occupying land closer to towns would ensure that their houses will be built faster.

Malema says an EFF government will run a skills audit

Malema told the Inanda community that the first order of business for the EFF once in power will be ensuring that everyone working at municipalities have the necessary qualifications to occupy their positions, according to SABC News.

He told residents that people should get the job that they are qualified to do. Malema added that they will also look at people's salaries and ensure that people are earning according to their qualifications.

Mzansi reacts to Julius Malema's promise of houses in Inanda

Social media users think the EFF Commander in Chief is making empty promises and won't actually deliver the houses he is promising.

Here are some of their comments:

@cab_delivery said:

"The CIC is in competition against one's skin colour and promises things that he doesn't explain as to how much will they cost the country.Poor people who always believed in the Bushiris of this world, still believe this is achievable."

@billzie780 said:

"Good question, an outside toilet in 2021 is an insult to the masses. It should come to an end."

@melsjen said:

"The Mercedes he is giving to the King could provide quite a few houses with indoor toilets."

@Zimerian said:

"I guess Malema hasn't seen the new RDP (matchboxes) houses build by Ekurhuleni Mayor Masina in Thokoza and Katlehong. ANC has returned to pre-Apartheid housing style humiliating beneficiaries."

