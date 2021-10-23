Julius Malema told hundreds of EFF supporters that he got vaccinated because of Israel's vaccine programme

He told the scores of people that "Jews don't play with their lives" after telling them that he got the jab

Social media users took to the internet in reaction to the comments that Malema made in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN - Julius Malema told scores of people that he got vaccinated after Israel's vaccination drive.

Israel vaccinated a record number of people in a short time, the country took the Covid 19 threat extremely seriously.

Julius Malema told hundreds of people that he got vaccinated because of the Jews. Photo credit: @EFFSouthAfrica

Malema said that he got the jab when he realised how serious the Jewish people were taking the pandemic and according to him "Jews don't play with their lives".

@EFFSouthAfrica:

"MALEMA: No one will force anyone to vaccinate. I'm vaccinated because I believe in science and the trials for Covid-19 was run on white people and that is unusual. Even Jews are vaccinated and those people don't play with their lives. #LandAndJobsManje #VoteEFF"

Malema also accused the Jewish people of being in control of the economy and even the air people breathe, laying the blame for air pollution at their feet.

Social media users took to the internet in reactions to Malema's comments

@LunghieDwue:

"The Jews, no matter where they are, become the best of the best in the world even if the conditions are harsh...Now I see maturity in you Julius Malema"

@Lutha_ZAa:

"Hahaha, Julius Malema says he believes in science and go on to say he's vaccinated because Whites & Jews are also vaccinated. Lol very weird reasons to be vaccinated."

@NwaVutivi:

"Julius Malema worship for Jews is serious. I remember he went all the way to London to honour a grave of a Jewish ancestor Karl Marx."

Malema promises to pay unemployed students a "graduate allowance"

Earlier, Briefly News Julius Malema, the leader of the EFF, delivered a speech to student members in Bellville, Cape Town.

He has been hitting the campaign trail hard, trying to win hearts and minds ahead of the local government elections.

While addressing the students, Malema promised them that if the EFF were to win local elections and eventually national elections, they would make some sweeping changes.

Graduation allowance

One of these proposed changes would be what Malema called a "graduation allowance". The EFF would pay unemployed students while they were looking for work.

