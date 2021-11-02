A one-minute video of former DA leader Helen Zille being physically dragged out of a voting station has created a debate online

The DA Federal Council chair allegedly attempted to campaign for votes within the station when she was removed by a member of the SAPS

Saffa social media users are sharing different responses, with some worked up and others firm on the belief that it was an assault

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Federal Council chair Helen Zille was recently manhandled by a member of the South African Police Services in Gqeberha. In a viral video shared online, Zille can be seen being dragged out of the voting station.

The one-minute clip shows the former DA leader trying to move away from the officer, but his firm grip keeps her in place. DA supporters and members ran after the cop and Zille attempting to get him to let her go.

Towards the 22-second mark of the video, the camera flips around multiple times with the person videoing the incident screaming:

"Hey, don't do that to her. This is someone's mother."

The DA's Helen Zille was recently manhandled by a police officer while trying to vote. Image: @willempet

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Take a look at the clip below:

South Africans seem to have differing opinions, some are outraged while others don't care

@momwifecareer said:

"That is assault. Plain and simple."

@iamhumanZA asked:

"Something is wrong with the police. What happened to professionalism? Why are they attending to matters with their own feelings? Are soft skills not taught where they get trained?"

@MlozanaAce wrote:

"She should have just complied with the officer's instructions, none of this would have happened."

@Siyabon27492742 believes:

"Nothing wrong here, just a police officer doing his work."

@ANC_Ward92_PTA stated:

"We all shall be equal before the LAW!"

@saintomari added:

"You don’t canvass inside a voting station. She thinks she’s clever."

Helen Zille allegedly mandhandled by cop in Bethelsdorp amid voting, opens assault case

Previously, Briefly News reported that drama was the order of the day at the IEC's voting station in Bethelsdorp near Gqeberha after the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Federal Council chair Helen Zille was manhandled by a SAPS policeman.

Zille was at the Fernwood Park Primary School voting station to cast her vote on Monday when the incident occurred. TimesLIVE has since reported that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) was looking into the matter after a case of assault was opened against the police officer involved.

The 70-year-old Zille alleged that the officer forcefully dragged her from the venue, twisting her arm in the process after she'd walked down the long queue appealing to people to wait.

Source: Briefly.co.za