President Cyril Ramaphosa continues to lambaste Western countries for their treatment of Southern African countries

Ramaphosa says some European leaders were disrespectful when they informed him about imposing travel bans

The President also accused European countries of being greedy for purchasing more vaccines than they needed

DAKAR - The discovery of the Omicron variant by South African scientists placed the Southern African countries on various travel ban lists. The move by Western countries has been widely criticised by many across the globe and President Cyril Ramaphosa most of all.

Ramaphosa has now gone on record to describe the phone calls he received from his peers about the travel restrictions that would be placed on the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says a European leader called to inform him that a travel ban would be imposed on South Africa. Image: GCIS/ Flickr

Speaking at the Senegal Peace and Security Forum in Dakar on Monday, 6 December, Ramaphosa stated that the phone calls he received were both disrespectful and patronising, according to EWN.

Ramaphosa took the opportunity to call out European leaders who were also in attendance at the forum. The President stated that African countries wanted to build a relationship with the global north that is based on mutual respect.

Ramaphosa went on to say that African people have always been respectful and that might have been to a fault.

Ramaphosa added that one European leader called just to inform him that they would be banning travel without any dialogue being exchanged before hanging up.

Ramaphosa says European countries demonstrated greed

Ramaphosa went on to call out Western countries for hoarding vaccines and ordering more vaccines than their population needed when African countries tried to order Covid19 jabs.

He went on to say that by ordering more vaccines than necessary, these countries forced African countries to accept the crumbs they left behind, reports TimesLIVE.

Ramaphosa emphasised that the lives of African people are just as important as the lives of Europeans.

Take a look at what South Africans have to say about Ramaphosa's remarks:

@Valinkonzoyama1 said:

"But he was also dancing in Ghana without a mask, when he comes back he is telling us about Covid 19 protocols and even adding more restrictions. These leaders should lead by example and we will follow."

@IAm_Gunnz said:

"I'm quite sure he dreams of these vaccines every night."

@MariaHanz2774 said:

"But SA is still under a State of Disaster, curfew & we have a low vaccination rate… how do you expect countries to react to this."

@kidmago said:

"Tell them, Mr President! Completely agree!"

@Martins19864106 said:

"Mxm. He must go to USA and European and criticise them in their faces."

Video of President Cyril Ramaphosa dancing in Ghana causes a stir on social media

Briefly News previously reported that social media has been abuzz following a video of President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo were seen busting a few dance moves after a long day of holding talks.

Ramaphosa is currently in Ghana as part of South Africa's state visit to West African countries. Last week, Ramaphosa was in Abuja, Nigeria to strengthen relations between the two countries.

Countries such as Nigeria and Ghana continued to show support to Southern African countries after many countries in the West imposed travel bans in the wake of the Omicron variant discovery.

