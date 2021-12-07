President Cyril Ramaphosa has been honoured with an honorary doctorate degree in Senegal as he is on a state visit

Ramaphosa follows Nelson Mandela, who also received a degree in 1992 from Cheik University Anta Diop in Senegal

The African National Congress leader is visiting the West African country through an invitation by his counterpart, Macky Sall

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has been awarded an honorary doctorate from the Cheik University Anta Diop in Senegal. Ramaphosa is visiting his Senegalese counterpart, Macky Sall.

According to the social media post by the South African presidency, Ramaphosa becomes the second leader to get such a top accolade and follows former president Nelson Mandela.

Madiba was honoured back in 1992 by the same institution as the current African National Congress leader is in the West African country on a presidential visit.

South Africans and Africans from all over the world are also sharing their reactions to the stunning images of the head of state. @PresidencyZA wrote on Twitter:

“His Excellency President @CyrilRamaphosa is conferred with a Doctor Honoris Causa (Honorary Doctorate) by the University Cheik Anta Diop (UCAD) in Dakar, Senegal, during his official visit on invitation of HE President @Macky_Sall #SAinSenegal #BetterAfricaBetterWorld."

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been awarded an honorary degree in Senegal. Image: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Moabelo_Tshepo said:

“My President, please come back home.”

@SophiaLinks2 said:

“Please let him stay there. The moment he lands on South African soil, Lockdown will be implemented. So please keep him busy that side.”

@Mlibo8554 said:

“I am lost....kahlehle bekuyini nhloso yalolonke loluhambo lamazwe......”

@AlfredMavu said:

“He will come back as His Highness, Dr, His Excellence Cyril Ramaphosa. Yoh.”

@Tunyiko3607 said:

“I guess African universities are in the business of dishing out the honorary doctorates.”

@Kevin_Malesela said:

“Congratulations Dr Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.”

