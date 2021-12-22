The Department of Public Service and Administration will not be investigating senior managers who are not qualified

The Minister of the department, Ayanda Dlodlo says there is currently no need to probe into their qualifications because most were hired before 2016

Dlodlo says there are managers who are properly qualified but their qualifications are still going through the verification process

JOHANNESBURG - Senior managers who obtained their positions without adequate qualifications will not be investigated by the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) anytime soon.

Minister Ayanda Dlodlo issued a statement of Tuesday, 21 December and says there is currently no need to probe into the qualification issues of government senior officials because a lot of those managers were employed before the 2016 public service regulations were put in place.

The government will be launching probes into senior managers who might not have the proper qualifications. Image: GCIS/Flickr

Dlodlo says those managers were in compliance at the time they took up those positions and did not necessarily break any laws, according to News24. However, Dlodlo says her department will continue to monitor data capturing of senior managers.

It has been found that 26% of people working with the government do not possess the proper qualifications to hold so.

DPSA is still verifying senior manager

Dlodlo stated that there might be some senior managers who actually have qualifications but it has not been reflected on the system yet because their qualifications are still going through the verification process, reports TimesLIVE.

I am convinced that the number of qualifications that are not compliant will decrease once the verification is completed,” says Dlodlo.

Mayor of Zululand demands municipal manager’s proof of qualifications

Briefly News previously reported that Thulasizwe Buthelezi, the recently re-elected mayor of Zululand, has given senior managers in his municipality a week to present their qualifications for verification purposes.

The Zululand municipal council was formed 21 years ago and at that time no audit has been done. Buthelezi aims to achieve an accountable and competent municipal leadership structure.

“About 37 senior managers — including the municipal manager, heads of departments, deputy general managers and managers — have seven days to submit their qualifications. This is in line with the guideline for municipal competency,” Buthelezi said.

According to TimesLIVE, Buthelezi campaigned on a platform of transparent governance in the build-up to the local government election at the beginning of the month.

