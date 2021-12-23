The African National Congress has paid out some of the money owed to employees for unpaid salaries

The ANC's Chairperson of Staff Representative Committee Mvusi Mdala says it looks like they will not be getting their salaries for December

Some South Africans say they can not feel sorry for the ANC employees who have gone months without pay

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress might have been able to make a slight financial come back and has made its first payment of salaries owed to employees.

The ruling party has confirmed that it has paid out October salaries to workers, however, many of the ANC's employees have been working without a salary for several months.

News24 reports that the ANC still has to pay workers for the months of November and December. The employees also threatened to institute legal action against the ruling party if salaries for those two months are still not paid.

The ANC's chairperson of the Staff Representative Committee says he is not sure if all employees were paid their October salaries. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

Mvusi Mdala, Chairperson of the ANC's Staff Representative Committee says employees are not exactly too thrilled about getting their salaries because they are still owed. Mdala added that there is still uncertainty on whether or not all employees were paid for the month of October.

"Then there is no indication at this stage how many have been paid, but we understand that there is a possibility that not everyone is going to be paid," said Mdala.

He says the ANC told workers that their November salaries were currently being processed, however, employees were not given an indication about when they would receive them, according to SABC News. Mdala adds that it does not look like they will be getting their December salaries anytime soon.

South Africans criticise the ANC for paying workers their full salaries

Taking to social media, South Africans have shared their thoughts about the ANC not paying all the money that is owed to employees. While others do not feel sorry for employees because they chose to work for the ANC.

Here's what they had to say:

@67Stanmore said:

"At least they got their T-shirts for free :-) I mean, if the ANC can divert Govt. funds to run an election campaign, why not syphon some more off? Small chance CR and others will dip into their pockets. how they care for their workers!"

@PaulCele4 said:

"This is not fair."

@Axlbenjami said:

"@_cosatu @phakxx your silence is loud."

@Indepentdepend1 said:

"I feel sorry for these workers, Cosatu is so captured that it cant help. The ANC is deliberately collapsing from within."

@Jessica52363352 said:

"Guess they must have been very well paid before if they can go all these months without money and only seek legal advice next year. Guess you get what you vote for."

@02nyc1 said:

"They don't get paid but yet still voted ANC? When they have a voice they don't use it. Finding sympathy is tough."

Source: Briefly.co.za