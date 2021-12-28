Some of the African National Congress leaders have gone down to the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu's home to pay respects

The ruling party has used the death of the beloved peacekeeper to reflect on the ANC's commitment to fighting corruption

South Africans on social media have become very critical of the ANC and have accused the party of capitalising on Tutu's death

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - The death of the beloved Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has garnered a lot of tribute from a lot of people and organisations from across the globe, including the African National Congress.

The ruling party, in honour of Tutu and the principles he stood for, says the political organisation will commit to fighting against corrupt acts and inequality, once again.

The African National Congress says it will recommit itself to fighting corruption as Archbishop Desmond Tutu has always wanted. Image: Paul Hawthorne

Source: Getty Images

Tutu has always been vocal about getting rid of corruption within the ANC and the Western Cape ANC spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni says the party has already started with the process of stamping out corruption at the ANC's Luthuli House headquarters, according to EWN.

Mtsweni stated that the process of rooting out corruption takes time, however, the party has now recommitted itself to ensure it happens.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

During former President Jacob Zuma's tenure, Tutu had stated publicly that he could no longer in good conscious vote for the ANC because of how corrupt the party had become.

ANC leaders visit Desmond Tutu's home

Members of the ANC in the Western Cape made their way to Tutu's home to pay their respects and give condolences to the family.

Some of the leaders who went down to the home include Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Co-operation Naledi Pandor and provincial delegates such as Lerumo Kalako, Ronalda Nalumango and Member of Parliament Faiez Jacobs, according to IOL.

They remember Tutu for his convictions and his advocacy for children, women and the LGBTIQ+ community.

South Africans remember Desmond Tutu

The death of Tutu has touched a lot of South Africans and the international community. Many South Africans still remember what Tutu stood for and how he constantly called out the ANC led government.

Here's what they had to say:

@SimonPGrindrod said:

"Archbishop Desmond Tutu publicly and loudly berated Cyril Ramaphosas’ ANC for their rampant corruption and betrayal of South Africans. Today, Ramaphosa and the ANC capitalise on his passing. Utterly shameful. "

@PiusMolapo said:

"The Arch was concerned about The ANC simply because "Men must be governed by God or they will be ruled by tyrants."

@BlackOrpheusAmi said:

"Ramaphosa and ANC trying to cash in!!Disgusting! They have no shame!!!"

@kanniekaknie said:

"Note to the World: Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was not invited to Nelson Mandela’s funeral because he criticized the ruling ANC’s corruption. LET THAT SINK IN. He did attend but was not on the guest list. He wasn’t welcome."

Desmond Tutu to receive category 1 state funeral usually reserved for presidents on 1 January

Briefly News previously reported that the late Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu will receive a Category 1 State Funeral with religious characteristics, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday.

Ramaphosa was one of several key individuals who visited the Tutu family home in Milnerton, Cape Town, to pay his respects. The late religious leader who headed the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) in 1995 died on Sunday at the age of 90 with his wife of 66 years, Leah, by his side.

Addressing the media that were gathered outside the home, Ramaphosa said Tutu's life should be celebrated. He added that the Archbishop played a central role in unifying South Africans from all walks of life, SABC News reported.

Source: Briefly News