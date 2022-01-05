Zandile Mafe's neighbour, Patrick Mkwela, said that he had placards demanding that Chris Hani's killer, Janusz Waluś, be released from prison

Mkwela said that Mafe also had an ANC T-shirt and newspaper clippings from the 1980s in his shack

Mafe's fellow residents from Site B in Khayelitsha said that he was a strange person and they worried about his sanity

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

CAPE TOWN - Patrick Mkwela, a neighbour of Zandile Mafe and a Khayelitsha street committee member, said that Mafe had an ANC T-shirt and placards demanding that Chris Hani's killer, Janusz Waluś, be released from prison in his place of residence.

Mkwela added that Mafe also had South African newspaper clippings from the 1980s in his possession. Mafe lives in Khayelitsha Site B, where his shack was searched by detectives investigating the Parliament fire case, in which he is accused.

According to TimesLIVE, Mafe's neighbours were surprised when he was named as a suspect because they had no reason to believe that he could be capable of committing arson at a national key point.

Zandile Mafe allegedly supports the release of Chris Hani's killer, Janusz Waluś. Image: RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mafe's lawyer speaks and neighbours are surprised

Luvuyo Godla, who is Mafe's attorney, said that the accused is originally from Mahikeng. Six years ago Mafe moved to the Western Cape, living first in Langa before settling in Khayelitsha, eNCA reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mafe's Site B neighbours say that his actions at home sometimes made them worry that he is not sane, but their concerns were assuaged by Mafe's landlord who assured them that he is highly educated.

“One of the things that got me hot under the collar is that he locked his gate and used an opening in the fence as a gate," one of Mafe's neighbours said.

Reactions to Mafe's lawyer's statements

Icetee Videos believes:

"This was a planned move and that man is innocent."

Paul McGregor asked:

"How can u accuse someone if the cameras were off?"

Christopher McKirdy said:

"Best of luck to the defence, this case is nonsense."

Veli Masuku shared:

"Bottom line is that the parliamentary precinct is not secured. Somebody was napping on the job. Fire everybody from the head of security to the guards on duty."

Sizwe Mashinini asked:

"This is no one's fault because this building should have safety measures for such incidents. What is the facility manager doing?"

R1m on offer for info leading to the conviction of those who started Parliament fire

In more news about the Parliament fire, earlier Briefly News reported that Malcolm X, a millionaire businessman, has responded to the fire by offering an R1 million reward for the successful arrest and conviction of the guilty parties.

Zandile Mafe is the only suspect who has been arrested in connection with the fire so far. He appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court yesterday (4 January) and his next court date is scheduled for 11 January.

Malcolm X has a history of financially assisting those less fortunate than him, such as donating money and essential items. He has been quoted as saying that if people have enough money, they will not resort to crime.

Source: Briefly News