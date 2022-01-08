President Ramaphosa addressed members of the African National Congress Youth League in Limpopo

POLOKWANE - President Ramaphosa addressed members of the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in Limpopo. Ramaphosa said he was embarrassed that the ANCYL had not been active recently and said they must rebuild.

“As you head off for your conference, go and elect leaders who will advocate the interests of the youth, not those who are looking after their self interests. You must never go back to the situation that it's been over the past few years,” the president said.

Ramaphosa said that the ANCYL must rebuild with sustainable leadership in mind, as many of them will later in the ANC's leadership structures. According to TimesLIVE, the president added that branches within the organisation must not fight with one another.

President Ramaphosa instructed the ANCYL to rebuild and renew after a long period of inactivity. Image: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ramaphosa's vision for the ANCYL's future

The Sowetan reports that Ramaphosa outlined what he thinks the ANCYL should look like moving forward. He shared that this vision includes a Youth League that tackles socio-economic issues facing South Africa's youth by providing practical solutions.

Ramaphosa said that the previous generation of ANC leadership facilitated political transformation and that the current ANCYL need to follow that up by providing socio-economic transformation for South Africa.

The president also took the opportunity to acknowledge ANCYL members who submitted proposals to him which started the brainstorming process for viable economic transformation politicies.

