Africans have come out in full support of Malawi's president Lazarus Chakwera, who took the decision to dissolve his corrupt government

This decision comes after an important meeting between the Episcopal Conference of Malawi and the Public Affairs Committee

Peeps went online to express their discontent with other African governments and many Saffas have called on SA President Cyril Ramaphosa to do the same

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera has dissolved his cabinet. Image: Getty Images

Malawi's president Lazarus Chakwera has taken a decisive step in ridding his government of corruption by dissolving his current cabinet. An EWN report states that he fired his entire cabinet over graft concerns, vowing to "confront all forms of lawless conduct by public officials".

EWN further reports that the decision follows meetings held last week with two influential groups, the Episcopal Conference of Malawi and the Public Affairs Committee, which comprises church groups that act as a government watchdog. The President is set to announce a new cabinet with in the next 48 hours.

Public Affairs analyst from Nigeria @deji_of_lagos commented:

“Malawi’s president dissolves cabinet over corruption allegations President Chakwera makes move amid allegations of corruption, nepotism and economic mismanagement against his party.”

South African @Themba37195662 reacted:

“Malawi refreshed her cabinet why can't we follow suit.”

Ugandan journalist @RurekyeraG said:

“Africa is Africa. Yesterday, the President of Malawi, H.E Dr. Lazarus Chakwera dissolved his entire cabinet over corruption. The same man was last year accused of Corruption and nepotism. Didn't he forget to fire himself?”

Another opinionated South African reacted @bongani_nk said:

“Malawi President fires the entire ministerial cabinet involved in corruption charges. Here is a very decisive president that he is also liable for removal if there are any charges that would be against him. Viva President.”

@Dreymwangi said:

“Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has sacked his entire cabinet over corruption concerns.”

@muyaa_mbango reacted:

“Things must have been really bad for the President to fire the entire cabinet with immediate effect. Clearly, there is have been collusion at the very top and institutionalized corruption. Meanwhile, floods hit Malawi hard.”

Freelance journalist Samira Sawlani said:

"Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera has dissolved cabinet in what he says is a demonstration of his resolve to confront “lawless conduct by public officials.” Excluded from new cabinet, will be Minister of Lands, Kezzie Msukwa, so that he can answer the corruption charges."

Ramaphosa reshuffles Cabinet, Ministry of State Security dissolved

In other political news from Africa, previously Briefly News wrote about Zweli Mkhize who handed in his resignation late on Thursday which triggered a Cabinet reshuffle in which President Cyril Ramaphosa made sweeping changes.

South Africans were stunned when Ramaphosa announced that the ministry of state security has been made redundant. The duties of the ministry will now fall under the mandate of the presidency.

A number of other changes were made to Ramaphosa's Cabinet, such as Tito Mboweni stepping down as finance minister. He had asked to step down earlier in the year but Ramaphosa asked him to stay on. Ramaphosa has not agreed to his request.

