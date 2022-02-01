SA Can Direct SONA 2022 Questions for President Ramaphosa to EFF

The Economic Freedom Fighters have posted online that South Africans can submit questions to them that are directed at President Cyril Ramaphosa

The party will ask Ramaphosa the submitted questions at the State of the Nation Address at City Hall in Cape Town

Many South Africans have taken the Red Berets up on their offer, mostly enquiring about corruption and the R350 SASSA grant

CAPE TOWN - On 10 February, 2022, President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his State of the Nation Address (SONA) at City Hall in Cape Town.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have offered South Africans the chance to send them any questions for Ramaphosa and his Cabinet, and the party will ask their submitted questions at SONA. The EFF will give feedback on the questions based on the president's answers.

So far, the EFF has received many questions about the R350 SASSA grant, particularly until when it will be distributed, TimesLIVE reports. There have also been several questions interrogating the role of corruption in government.

The EFF has volunteered to take the public's questions to President Ramaphosa at SONA 2022. Image: Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Questions submitted to the EFF

Read the EFF's original tweet here:

Briefly News has rounded up some of the questions submitted to the EFF to ask Ramaphosa at SONA 2022:

@rivenized asked:

"We have three years now without a pay increase as soldiers. When is he gonna increase our salaries please?"

@TriTriTrui enquired:

"Graduates are unemployed but there are a lot of companies that are looking for candidates for entry-level positions "with experience". Why doesn't the government force companies to give out internships?"

@rammusi_katlego asked:

"Why are we not teaching entrepreneurship at school?"

@tshepo_thato questioned:

"Why do they keep making promises that they know they have no intention of honouring?"

@jaykatz71 asked:

"What is the plan to assist South Africans who have been financially devastated by the lockdowns? Not the R350 issue. The problem of South Africans having unserviceable debts."

SONA changes location after Parliament fire, Cape Town City Hall named new venue

Speaking of SONA, Briefly News previously reported that the State of the Nation Address (SONA), which is held annually at Parliament, will take place at Cape Town City Hall as the National Assembly will not be repaired in time for the event.

On 7 January, parliamentary officers met to discuss how SONA could go ahead after the fire at Parliament on 2 January. They concluded that City Hall is an appropriate venue to relocate the event to.

The officers added that they believe that Parliament's work is of utmost importance and that nothing must stand in the way of them achieving their objectives, including SONA.

Source: Briefly News