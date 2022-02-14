Mzwandile Masina, the former Ekuhruleni mayor, wants the cut-off age for working within Government or Parliament to be 65

Masina has called on Judge Mandisa Maya to make it unconstitutional for politicians to continue working after reaching retirement age

Most social media users agree with Masina because the retirement age law is already in place for ordinary citizens

JOHANNESBURG - Former Ekuhrhuleni Executive Mayor Mzwandile Masina is seemingly no longer happy with politicians still occupying important government positions after reaching their retirement age.

The African National Congress leader took to social media to share his thoughts about people who continue to work in the Government, Parliament, the Legislature and councils after reaching the age of 65.

Ex Ekhurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina wants Judge Mandisa Maya to make it unconstitutional for people to continue working after reaching the retirement age of 65.

Source: Getty Images

Masina called on the current Supreme Court of Appeal President Judge Mandisa Maya to make it unconstitutional to have people still employed after retirement age.

Here's what Masina had to say in a Twitter post:

"Dear Justice Maya, can you declare as unconstitutional everyone over 65 years to taking up any positions in Government, including Parliament, Legislatures and Councils. It’s already happening with ordinary citizens. Let there be justice and equality for all."

Maya has come out as the top contender for the Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court position as per the Judicial Service Commission recommendation, according to eNCA.

Should Maya be appointed as the next CJ, she would have the power to implement a law that will stop politicians from occupying important governmental positions.

South Africans weigh in on Masina's proposal

Most South Africans in Masina's comment section seemed to be in agreement that everyone in South Africa should retire after reaching the age of 65. Here are some comments:

@MtutuFromMzansi said:

"For once l agree with you. I know someone who was a teacher in Tembisa one high school. When he turned 65 the system automatically kicked him out.Though he was healthy never been absent from school. His sin was to be 65. Mind you he was teaching Maths. But politicians can go up to 90."

@Gobetse_M said:

"I agree with you former Ekurhuleni mayor, even 35-year-olds are too old to work for the government, it’s sad ☹️."

@khulekanid1 said:

"The irony. The retirement age for judges is 70. Must she retire early? How did you guys get elected to the positions you hold? It is also anti-democratic for a politician to lobby a judge, in jest or otherwise. Actually, in some cases, you can be convicted of an offence."

@HlopheCebo said:

"No, she can't because across the globe, people are over 65 years are in office. The key is if they are ethical and prepared to serve citizens diligently why not. Because we have youth like o Gigaba, Mbaks, Stella, Bhuti and others who are in charge and are utterly useless ministers."

Some people say Masina losing his mayorship is the only reason he is making his retirement proposal

@aredi1234 said:

"You couldn't think of this the time you were employed. Now that you are unemployed or self-employed khona you think 65 is the right age to leave office ."

