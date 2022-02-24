Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has rubbed a few people in the wrong way for taking a very controversial stance in the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Former President Jacob Zuma's daughter has shown support for controversial Russian President Vladimir Putin

South Africans are not happy with Zuma-Sambudla's tweet and have asked how she can condone the killing of innocent people

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, has come under fire once again for taking a controversial stance on social media.

This time, Zuma-Sambudla took to social media to show her support for Russian President Vladimir Putin in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, 24 February, Russian troops invaded Ukrainian cities at the command of Putin, according to News24. In an impromptu television address, Putin stated that Russia will retaliate should anyone try to stop troops from invading Ukraine.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla says Russian President Vladimir Putin is the president of the world. Images: Darren Stewart & Chesnot/Getty Images

Zuma-Sambudla posted a short clip from a popular television show called The Family Guy. The short clip, which was posted a few days before Russia's invasion, is now gaining momentum on Twitter.

The clip features a character who is presumed to be Russian President Vladimir Putin and shows how the rest of the world is behaving around him. The rest of the characters seem to be fearful of every move Putin makes.

Zuma-Samdudla's caption illustrates her support for the Russian president.

The caption reads:

"This Is Power… President Of The World!!!"

South Africans call Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla out for condoning deaths

South Africans took to Zuma-Sambudla's comment section and asked why she was in favour of the killing of innocent people. Some people even wondered why she would take such a stance.

@BraJ45801763 said:

"You have an anger problem, you thought your father will be a life state president, never, you need to accept ukuthi it's over..."

@Taroro87854428 said:

"Putin is starting something that will lead to higher prices for OUR people especially the poorest who you claim to represent as well as an all-out world war with dire consequences for all.... that's some President of the world."

@EarlKay10 said:

"There was a time I got to a point where I understood why you would really be writing all over defending and promoting JZ, it made sense because he is your dad but with this one, I really think you have developed into something else. Please tread carefully, a warlord can't be celebrated."

@ClaudioDFerri said:

"So, in your opinion, is a virtue that should be admired? Threaten the peace in Europe to further his political objectives because he is operating from a position of weakness?"

@Mitch8210 said:

"That's not power, that's a killer wilting for the right moment to kill thousands of innocent people."

@Jonatha05697761 said:

"Not so long ago Rama did the same during the unrest and you called him a dictator..."

@Skoko22811912 said:

"When two elephants fight, who suffers the most - the grass. Putin is posing danger to civilians."

Russia attacks Ukraine: Videos of terrifying scenes fill timelines as people scramble to safety

Briefly News previously reported that Russia invaded Ukraine on the morning of Thursday, 24 February. Russian forces fired numerous missiles at various cities in Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin authorised a special military operation.

Reports state that Putin addressed the citizens of his country on TV shortly before explosions were heard in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. Social media has been flooded with disturbing pictures and videos of Russia's attack.

According to Reuters, the intention of Putin and his military operation was not made immediately clear but he was quoted stating that they do not intend on occupying Ukrainian territories. Al Jazeera reported that the attack on several cities began in Kyiv.

