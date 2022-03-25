Recently-appointed Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that claims of the judiciary and judges being captured should not be taken lightly

Zondo responded to a question following EFF leader, Julius Malema's comments about judges being captured

South Africans took to social media to share their mixed views on Zondo's comment with users debating over the matter

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Incoming Chief Justice Raymond Zondo urges anyone who has evidence of the judiciary or judges being captured to come forward with evidence.

He made the statement while addressing the media on Thursday.

Recently appointed Chief Justice Raymond Zondo addressed the media and advised those with evidence of judiciary capture to come forward. Image: Felix Dlangamandla/Getty

Source: Getty Images

TimesLive reported that Zondo was responding to a query following claims made by the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, that some of the country's judges favour President Cyril Ramaphosa and a division of the ruling party. He explained that the allegations are highly serious.

According to the SABC, Zondo said it is wrong to make allegations without evidence.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“It is not in the interest of anybody who loves this country to portray our judiciary as captured,” he said.

South Africans react to Zondo's statement

@messydj330 said:

“This we already know. Just look what happened to health workers' increases for 2020.”

@mathe_mayenziwe commented:

“Yes, he is telling the truth, so he must resign.”

@errolbsk posted:

“No proof is forthcoming because these are simply allegations by those who don't like certain judgements. When the judgements favour them, the judiciary is suddenly not captured.”

@mdu_durban shared:

“The proof of captured judiciary is sealed in #CR17Bankstatements... any more evidence?”

@Born_of_Afrika posted:

“Bring the evidence to who? People must report criminals to a criminal?”

ATM slams President Cyril Ramaphosa for appointing Raymond Zondo as SA's new chief justice: "go jump"

Briefly News also reported that not all have welcomed the appointment of Raymond Zondo as the country's new Chief Justice, including the African Transformation Movement (ATM). The political party said it was disappointed as it anticipated that Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) President Mandisa Maya would ascend to the position of head of the judiciary.

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared Zondo's appointment, citing that Maya would be in the running to become the new Deputy Chief Justice, subject to another Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interview if she accepts.

Ramaphosa exercised the discretion afforded to him by the constitution to elect the most senior judge of the Constitutional Court (ConCourt). In doing so, the president thwarted Maya's recommendation by the JSC for the role, EWN reported.

Source: Briefly News