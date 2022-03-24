Racial tensions are rising in the Democratic Alliance after deputy chief whip, Errol Anstey made an alleged unsavoury comment to councillor Thandeka Gqada

Gqada shared, in a leaked email, that she felt angry over the comments despite being told it was a joke

South Africans took to social media to react to the controversial comments and shared their thoughts

CAPE TOWN - A racial scandal is brewing in the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the City of Cape Town after the party’s deputy chief whip, Errol Anstey made alleged racist comments to his colleague councillor Thandeka Gqada.

The comments were made during a lunch break when Anstey allegedly used a racist remark before telling Gqada to go back to the Eastern Cape for her food.

There are racial tensions within the City of Cape Town DA following deputy chief whip, Errol Anstey's 'food joke' to councillor Thandeka Gqada. Image: Errol Anstey & Thandeka Gqada/Facebook

In a leaked e-mail that was seen by TimesLive, Gqada said she feels humiliated and that her rights were violated.

“I feel indeed that I do not belong here. What I am going through at the moment, I wish none of my colleagues can go through this because it is not a nice feeling,” said the former MP.

She also added that Anstey had told her that the statement was a joke.

According to News24, Gqada told members of the DA that she felt shocked and angry with the comment.

South Africans reacted to the news about the ‘food joke’

@EllisMaytham said:

“This is why half the Eastern Cape has moved to the Western Cape.”

@Nkosenhle_NK commented:

“There is top shelf racism. The black people there are there because of the positions they hold. I also used to believe the DA can bring change, turns out I was dreaming, wake up muntu omnyama.”

@Mlandzeni1 added:

“Racism is a joke in the DA, we all know that they don't it seriously.”

@EllisMaytham shared:

“If an ANC/ EFF person told a white person ' go back to Europe/ Holland' it is fine.”

