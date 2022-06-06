KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala has opened a case of assault and crimen injuria against Ngizwe Mchunu

While attending a competition, Mchunu allegedly went to the exclusive area where Zikalala was seated and started hurling insults at him

The premier was forced to leave the event and Mchunu claims that he was actually the one assaulted

DURBAN – Following an alleged altercation, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala opened a case of assault and crimen injuria against former Ukhozi FM broadcaster Ngizwe Mchunu.

The two had a run-in while attending the Ingoma Kazwelonke competition held at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday 4 June.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala lays criminal charges against former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngziwe Mchunu. Image: @ngizweonline/Instagram & Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: UGC

In a statement released by the premier’s office, spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said there have been several occasions when Mchunu hurled verbal abuse at the premier without justification or provocation. TimesLIVE reported that Mchunu allegedly went to the exclusive area where the premier was seated and started hurling insults at him.

Zikalala was forced to leave the event. The premier stands ready to exhaust all legal avenues to protect the dignity of himself and his office.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mchunu is one of the people accused of instigating the looting in the province in July 2021, according to eNCA. He claims that Zikalala assaulted him.

South Africans weigh in

Social media has been a buzz with people weighing in on the drama surrounding KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala and Ngizwe Mchunu:

@mhlengi_chonco said:

“A boxing match between Sihle Zikalala and Ngizwe Mchunu will settle this once and for all. 6 rounds at the Durban ICC.”

@S_phokazi wrote:

“Sihle Zikalala has me siding with Ngizwe, yoh, what a super villain.”

@MandisaMa22 posted:

“Can someone from another province adopt Ngizwe, this one loves attention. KZN is tired.”

@aubreyaphane commented:

“This Mchunu is mentally unstable. KZN people must take care of him. He is just a bully and he thinks he is untouchable.”

Alleged looting instigator Ngizwe Mchunu granted bail, Mzansi reacts to the news

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the Randburg Magistrate's Court granted one of the alleged instigators Ngizwe Mchunu bail. Mchunu was charged with inciting violence during the unrest that took place in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng some months back.

The court stated that it was not in the best interests of justice to keep Mchunu remanded in prison as a reason for granting him bail, according to eNCA. The National Prosecuting Authority had argued that Mchunu is a flight risk as he has access to a private jet.

Source: Briefly News