Gomora star Sana Mchunu, who plays the beloved Zodwa, had viewers glued to their seats with a new dramatic episode

Sana Mchunu channelled her inner boxer against Mr Andile Faku for the latest Gomora episode has gave an epic performance that had viewers raving

Fans of Gomora were left with mouths agape when Zodwa did the most to protect her daughter, and fans found Sana Mchunu to be convincing

Sana Mchunu's remarkable acting abilities have cemented her as a TV star. Her latest performance as Zodwa on Gomora was mind-blowing for viewers.

Sana Mchunu blew Mzansi away with her latest performance on 'Gomora' as Zodwa when she threw some punches. Images: Instagram/@sanamchunu7

Zodwa, the character Sana Mchunu plays, has been responsible for much of Gomora's viewership, as is evident on social media.

Zodwa defends Sibongile from Mr. Andile Faku

According to The South African, Mzansi was floored by Zodwa's reaction to Mr Andile Faku's insult to her daughter Sibongile. The teacher called Sibongile a gold digger.

After a few verbal insults, Zodwa swung on Mr Faku, punching him. In an Instgram post from Sana Mchunu, Mzansi was thoroughly impressed by her acting skills.

What made the scene more touching is that Sibongile is Zodwa's adopted daughter.

Viewers of Gomora loved the scene between Sana Mchunu and Moshe Ndiki

Fans of the show anticipate the next episode to see if Zodwa could be arrested for assault. For now, viewers were in stitches at Zodwa's one-liners.

Moshe Ndiki, who plays Mr Andile Faku, joked:

"When I see you! Ngizokwenzani heheheh ndakbonisa mna."[What will I do with you? I'll show you!]

@iam_pule commented:

"I will see you after school." ...this scene finished me."

@sikhonab wrote:

"My question is how do you two maintain straight faces in scenes when it is the two of two because aybo."

@nmggla added:

"That part was very interesting, I wasn't expecting it!"

@janetia complimented Sana Mchunu, saying:

"Eish guys this lady she a good actor I really her actions so keep it up."

@ona_kusane loves Zodwa and commented:

"We live for Mzozozo"

@minkeymathebula added:

"You're the only reason I watch Gomora you're loved."

@ndiphiwendabana said:

"This scene was mad."

