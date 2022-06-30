The African National Congress (ANC) has appointed Baleka Mbete to lead the party's Women’s League

PRETORIA - The African National Congress has appointed former National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to take the reigns of the party’s Women’s League.

The appointment of Mbete, who served as the ANC’s national chairperson for 10 years, comes after the organisation was disbanded in April.

The ANC has appointed Baleka Mbete to lead its women's league task team. Image: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile that the ANC’s national executive committee appointed Mbete as the convener of the ANCWL’s national task team, TimesLIVE reported. He said the task team was mandated to ensure that the league’s structures were in good standing, and conferences were held in branches, regions, and provinces to ensure that the ANCWL national conference was convened.

Mashatile added that the task team also must ensure processes were accurate to ensure conference could not be contested. The task team was appointed following a special NEC meeting last Thursday.

The team members include Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Sue van der Merwe and Dipuo Peters. According to the Mail and Guardian, the ANC’s national working committee recommended Mbete to head the ANC women’s league task team.

Social media users are not impressed with the appointment of Baleka Mbete:

@MLANDO60870174 said:

“Because they love positions she will agree, at seventy-something of age, if it was me I would refuse, tell them to go to a congress.”

@Elizvanniekerk wrote:

“What can possibly go wrong?”

@umtapi commented:

“There are no young women in this organisation.”

@imax220v added:

“The blind leading the blind!”

ANC Executive Committee disbands Women’s League following leader Bathabile Dlamini’s perjury conviction

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee has made a decision to disband the party’s Women’s League. This comes in the wake of the league’s leader Bathabile Dlamini’s perjury conviction.

Treasurer general of the political party Paul Mashatile said the league will be replaced with a national task team. He added that there was a unanimous decision to disband the Women’s League.

