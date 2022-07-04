The DA's Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille made controversial remarks about the state capture and former President Jacob Zuma

The political party's former leader said Zuma was not solely responsible for the country's state capture

Zille said it is a fundamental misreading to put the country’s malaise down to Zuma and that cadre deployment started before

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance’s Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille raised eyebrows with her remarks about the state capture and former President Jacob Zuma.

She was responding to a post on social media regarding Zuma’s term in office and said Zuma was not solely responsible for the state capture.

The DA's Helen Zille said former President Jacob Zuma cannot take the full blame for state capture. Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

The tweet that Zille responded to was regarding an opinion article from 2014. Taking to Twitter, she said it is a fundamental misreading to put the country’s malaise down to Zuma. She added that Cadre deployment started under Nelson Mandela, driven by aggressive BEE under Thabo Mbeki, and Zuma used it to complete state capture.

TimesLIVE reported Zille also said one of the most significant aspects to emerge from the ANC’s deployment committee minutes is they reveal that ‘state capture’ was not a ‘Zuma thing’. She said that state capture remains in “full swing” under President Cyril Ramaphosa.

South Africans were unimpressed with the DA’s Helen Zille’s comments on state capture:

@Thespir88270222 said:

“Cadre deployment is an international standard every winning political party deploy its own members into command positions of government, but l don’t condone ANC corruption even DA will send its own members.”

@Indepentdepend1 wrote:

“Why is it not mentioned that under the new dawn there is a reversal of the BBE and any policies that are addressing past imbalances?”

@Dee0015_ commented:

“BEE is not cadre deployment, it’s a strategy to reverse the economical exclusion of black people by apartheid.”

@Thabelo_Ngwenya added:

“You are also missing the point. Cadre deployment is not a problem in principle. Even the DA practices Cadre deployment. It’s the intentions of doing so and the quality of those deployed.”

