Various opposition political parties have signed an agreement to form new coalition government in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality

DA Leader John Steenhuisen said the agreement would bring about hope, transparency, accountability, and delivery to the communities

The new coalition agreement that was signed by six different political parties will ensure the removal of the ANC-led government in the metro

GQEBERHA - Various opposition political parties signed an agreement to form a new coalition government in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality on Thursday, 28 July. Residents in the area were left without service delivery and were subjected to poor living conditions.

Various political parties have joined forces to form a new coalition in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality. Image: @Our_DA

Source: Twitter

The Democratic Alliance, Freedom Front Plus, African Christian Democratic Party, African Independent Congress, Abantu Integrity Movement Pan Africanist Congress, and the United Democratic Movement signed the agreement.

Leader of the DA John Steenhuisen said the agreement would bring about hope, transparency, accountability, and delivery. He said each of the parties has different philosophies and ideologies but has common goals for the residents of Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

“Whilst we all may have different philosophies, we understand that the people of Nelson Mandela Bay can’t eat philosophies and ideologies don’t necessarily mean delivery,” Steenhuisen said.

He believes that the coalition will shape the destiny of South Africa. Steenhuisen said the parties represented at the table along with others that “put aside their petty differences” to come together, will change the country.

According to News24, the coalition agreement will remove the ANC-led government in the metro.

South Africans react to the formation of the coalition government:

@corryn_gow said:

“This is a totally different story from the mismanagement of so many cities, towns and villages in this country.”

@Divot18675028 commented:

“Please can all parties make it work! We need it to work stop the petty s**t.”

@ChadDaSilva wrote:

“Nelson Mandela Bay... Greatness awaits ... your lives will change for the better if/when this goes ahead.”

@LaureenBertin added:

“Well, this is just AMAZING news! Hope returns to Nelson Mandela Bay whose residents have suffered severely in recent years under an ANC-managed Metro.”

Source: Briefly News