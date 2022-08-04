Mmusi Maimane, the One South Africa Movement leader, says he is still recovering after being a victim of violence

Maimane was in a Cape Town bar when three men with guns came in and robbed the place, including him and a family member

The former Democratic Alliance leader stated that the recent encounter with crime reminded him that action needs to be urgently taken

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

CAPE TOWN - One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane was recently a victim of a crime while visiting a Cape Town bar.

One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane was with his brother-in-law when he was robbed at a Cape Town bar. Image: Veli Nhlapo

Source: Getty Images

The former Democratic Alliance leader says he is still recovering from the traumatic ordeal. Maimane and several patrons were forced to hand over their personal belongings by three armed men who stormed the bar.

Maimane told EWN that the gunmen ordered everyone to lie on the ground before they began robbing them. The men also held up the management of the establishment.

The Cape Town police and private security guards were quick to arrive at the scene and some of the stolen items were found lying on the ground as the robbers were chased by law enforcement.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Maimane told the publication that he was glad that no one was hurt during the armed robbery but the traumatic events served as a reminder of the prevalence of crime in South Africa. He says urgent action needs to be taken.

Since the increase in crime in the country, Maimane has been very vocal about Police Minister Bheki Cele's failures to address crime levels.

Following the shooting of seven people in Savannah Park, Marianhill Hill, Maimane took to social media and said that everyone should be able to go out without fear of being shot at.

"This is truly tragic. Everyone should be able to go out and socialise with their friends without being terrified that they may not make it back home. The ministry of police is failing to keep the citizens of this country safe," wrote Maimane.

Here's what South Africans have to say about crime in the country:

@TheRealNengwi said:

"South Africa is one tragic place to live in! We wake up to tragic news every single day! This cannot be it. I'm not sure what must still happen or to whom for our government to actually pay attention."

@Victor45469625 said:

"A police state is not the answer to such evil, it will certainly help but not solve."

@sikho_siseko said:

"Are these attacks eligible to be declared terrorist attacks? If so, at what point do we deploy the necessary measures to deal with them?"

Gauteng police back in Krugersdorp, more zama zamas arrested, property burnt, R2.5m worth of equipment seized

Briefly News previously reported that police are cracking down on illegal miners in Krugersdorp where their informal structures were burnt down, and equipment worth millions was seized. Over 40 people were arrested during the multi-disciplinary operation.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Elias Mawela said the investigation had hampered the operational point of the illegal miners.

During an interview with eNCA, he said the operation had disrupted them, and it would take them some time to re-establish themselves.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News