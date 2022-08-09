Democratic Alliance member of the provincial legislatures Sanele Magaqa was left fuming over the death of 11 boys during the winter initiation season

The boys died from dehydration, septicaemia, and gangrene and a further 119 others were admitted to hospitals due to complications

Magaqa said while initiations play a key role in cultural heritage, circumcision should never lead to death or mutilation

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

EASTERN CAPE - Democratic Alliance member of the provincial legislatures Sanele Magaqa believes that children should not be dying to become men. This comes in response to the deaths of 11 boys during a winter initiation season in the Eastern Cape.

Eleven boys were killed during the winter initiation in the Eastern Cape. Image: Alexander Joe

Source: Getty Images

At least 119 other boys were admitted to hospitals due to complications related to customary male initiations. The boys died from dehydration, septicaemia, and gangrene, according to News24.

Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha responded to a question raised by Magaqa in the provincial legislature. Nqatha said parents and people who are assigned to be responsible for the initiates are negligent.

Magaqa said while initiations play a key role in cultural heritage, more needs to be done to ensure the safety of the children. He asked Nqatha to work with Provincial Initiation Coordination Committee to find solutions. Magaqa added that circumcision should never lead to death or mutilation.

SABC News reported that this year’s initiation season had seen a major decrease in deaths. Last year, at least 50 initiates died.

South Africans react to the death of the initiates:

@heidi_vdh said:

“Why do these traditional leaders continue to do these circumcisions if they are irresponsible with these young boys’ lives? I thought a qualified doctor travels with these initiates. But this cannot continue year after year. There must be safety protocols first. So heart breaking.”

@Ndingum__Afrika commented:

“Stop sending young boys to the mountains.”

@Ndingum__Afrika posted:

“Sending 12 years old boys to initiation that’s suicide in the E.C in the old days Xhosa initiates were 25+ in age.”

@HonourableMembr added:

“The idea is not to fix this problem but to allow this to continue so that a view of abolishing the practice is advanced. Essentially people want to end our traditional practice. If they didn’t, they would go to our towns where there are zero deaths of initiates, learn how we do it.”

Initiation season has claimed at least 8 boys’ lives since it began, 40k children expected to attend

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported authorities are on high alert in the Eastern Cape and have visited a number of initiation schools as the ritual coming of age ceremonies take place.

Tragically at least eight boys have died so far since the season began which has caused a great deal of concern in communities across the province.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News