Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema led a Women's Day event hosted by the political party in the Eastern Cape

This comes as the province is being ravaged by gender-based violence, which has been a problem for many years

The politician drew attention to the scourge of the gender-based violence that plagues women in the country

Economic Freedom Fighter leader Julius Malema led a Women's Day event in Mataliele, Eastern Cape. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

EASTERN CAPE - In commemoration of the women of South Africa, the Economic Freedom Fighters hosted a Women's Day event at Maluti Civic Centre in Matatiele, Eastern Cape.

The EFF tweeted that women from the area came out in droves to celebrate the public holiday, which serves as a reminder of the women's march in 1956.

SABC News reported that the event comes when the province is battling the scourge of gender-based violence.

The Eastern Cape has had many reports of crimes against women including the murder of a young Fort Hare University student, Nosicelo Mtebeni, who was killed in Matatiele.

It is anticipated that Malema will highlight violence against women as some of the residents of Matatiela have called for the reinstatement of the death penalty in response to Mtebeni's murder, saying it is the only deterrent to femicide.

The EFF tweeted:

"To the women of this country, your tears will never fall down. The EFF is there to catch your tears. Amaandlaaa!"

South Africans shared their views on the EFF's Women's Day rally, with some calling the party out for using the event as a campaigning tool.

Here is what Mzansi had to say:

@GrayZoneSA said:

"The CIC has been incredibly successful today. Making National Women's Day about himself and taking the opportunity to use this day to campaign... Chop!!!"

@igorm365 commented:

"We will only believe you when you step aside to make way for a woman to lead the EFF."

@Richard_Spoor added

"There has never been a Womens Day more clearly focussed on the charisma and poetic musings of the CIC✊"

