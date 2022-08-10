Julius Malema, the commander-in-chief of the Economic Freedom Fighters, has received backlash for his Women's Day tribute

Malema wrote a social media post in which he dedicated the holiday to President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala domestic worker

Many South Africans headed online to bash Malema for not addressing other atrocities happening to women in Mzansi

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighter's leader Julius Malema caused a stir on social media on Tuesday, 9 August, after he paid tribute to the domestic worker who worked on President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala.

EFF leader Julius Malema has been called out for dedicating Women's Day to President Cyril Ramaphosa's domestic worker who was allegedly tortured.

In a Twitter post, Malema stated that this year, the EFF is dedicating Women's Day to Florina Joseph after she was allegedly tortured by men who wanted answers about the theft of millions from Ramaphosa's farm.

Malema's post read:

"The children of Mother Africa, we request that as we celebrate this year's Women’s Day, we dedicate it to Florina Joseph, the Phala Phala domestic worker who was tortured by men on the instruction of the President on suspicion of theft of his illegal money & all Victims of GBV.✊"

News of a theft of $4 million (approximately R62 million) was broken by former State Security boss Arthur Fraser when he filed a criminal complaint against the president for failing to report the incident.

It was later revealed that Ramaphosa allegedly retrieved the stolen money by breaking a series of laws, including kidnapping and torturing people involved, according to TimesLIVE.

South Africans weigh in

Malema's Women's Day tribute did not bode well for some South Africans. Some people highlighted that Malema was awfully quiet about the sexual assault of eight women in Krugersdorp last month.

While others stated that Malema does to care about GBV victims because he supported former President Jacob Zuma when he was accused of rape.

Here are some comments:

@KatlegoKaG said:

"You can remember the Phala Phala domestic worker tortured but forgot the girls raped by the Zama Zamas??? Julius Julius Julius......yerrrrrrr"

@Mo_Mokhs said:

"The children of mother Africa, we request that as we celebrate this year's Women's Day, we dedicate it to the women who were brutally raped by a gang of illegal foreign nationals in Krugersdorp. Strength be unto you, my sisters, as you try and get over this horror."

@Dijosti said:

"Celebrating a Domestic worker who connived with thugs to steal the personal belongings of someone else. Your promotion of lawlessness has no boundaries, but it talks more to your politics of desperation to unseat the President. South Africans have seen through you except your minions."

Economic Freedom Fighters' Julius Malema leads Women's Day rally in the Eastern Cape

Briefly News previously reported that in commemoration of the women of South Africa, the Economic Freedom Fighters hosted a Women's Day event at Maluti Civic Centre in Matatiele, Eastern Cape.

The EFF tweeted that women from the area came out in droves to celebrate the public holiday, which serves as a reminder of the women's march in 1956.

SABC News reported that the event comes when the province is battling the scourge of gender-based violence.

