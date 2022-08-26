Ukraine's ambassador to SA continues with her work after publicly criticizing Russia's attack on Ukraine

The ambassador's public comments have received much criticism amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, while some praised her bravery

Minister Naledi Pandor is displeased with the Ukraine ambassador's stance and chooses to broker peace instead

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ukraine ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitora criticises Russia for the war in Ukraine. Image: @lubovabravitova

Source: Twitter

Ukraine's ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitora, can continue her duties in the country after publicly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s a bloody war nobody wanted,” said Abravitora in her message to commemorate the 31st Independence Day of Ukraine.

According to News24, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said:

“I think some of the comments the ambassador has made are most unfortunate, and it has certainly not assisted relations between her mission and ourselves, but we continue to allow her the opportunity to continue to function in our country.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"We advise our own representatives throughout the world that they should conduct themselves rather differently.”

Abravitora stated that she is conscious that Russia is pushing the agenda that Ukraine wants to join Nato as reported by The Citizen.

“But Russia never anticipated so many neutral countries would become Nato members.

"Ukraine’s Independence Day had a different meaning this year.

“It’s not about the independence of one country but independence in the 21st century.

"We are fighting for the right of every country to be independent,” she said in a video on her Twitter.

South Africans will not be bullied: Naledi Pandor praised for bold stance on Russia-Ukraine war

Previously, Briefly News reported that South Africans have taken to social media to sing Naledi Pandor's praises after the international relations and cooperation minister addressed South Africa’s stance on Russia's war in Ukraine.

@SisThobs commented:

“Listen to our dearest Minister Naledi Pandor representing our nation, the rest of Africa and the Palestinians. She is a true leader, truth be told, whether people want to hear it or not!”

@MrZondi4 said:

"We wont be bullied by USA and Europe..... i hope Mr Blinkens hearing aid was on loud..." Read more: https://briefly.co.za/politics/134906-south-african-bullied-naledi-pandor-sans-swoon-bold-stance-russia-ukrani-war/

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News