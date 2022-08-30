The Electoral Commission of South Africa said four political parties declared their donations for the financial year

The Democratic Alliance received donations worth more than R15 million and the ANC was given R10 million

The IEC said parties are requested to disclose donations above R100 000, regardless of if they are in cash or kind

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

CAPE TOWN - Donations that were declared worth R27 037 687.13 were given to four political parties in the first quarter of the financial year, according to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC). It released a statement on Tuesday, 30 August.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa said only four political parties declared their donations. Image: Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

The Democratic Alliance received more than R15 million, followed by African National Congress, which was given R10 million. The Patriotic Alliance received R310 000, and ActionSA welcomed donations of R750 000.

According to News24, the IEC said the DA’s largest donation came from Fynbos Ekwiteit (Pty) Ltd. The company donated to the political party previously as well.

The opposition political party declared donations in kind worth more than R700 000 from the Friedrich Naumann Foundation. While the ANC’s R10 million donation came from the Botho-Botho Commercial Enterprise.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

ActionSA received donations from Style Eyes of California (Pty) Ltd and Shave & Gibson Group (Pty) Ltd. The PA’s donations came from Party President Gayton McKenzie.

The commission noted that PA and ANC’s donations were declared late and said it had already dealt with the issue. PA has been required to explain the contravention, and ANC was given seven days to submit a representation to explain its late submission.

According to the IEC, political parties are requested to disclose donations above R100 000, regardless of if they are in cash or kind. Donations of R15 million per year can not be made by a single donor.

The commission also implemented the Political Party Funding Act for the first time, with was a success despite facing numerous challenges.

South Africans react to the donations:

@heinwelman said:

“ANC could not declare all, and the money loop to Cuba was blocked. Shame.”

@subzerogunner wrote:

“DA and ANC funding game, DA donors smelling blood. Its important ActionSA keeps being a party with its own interests, otherwise, donor support will always go to the ones assumed to be calling the shots.”

Malema says EFF has nothing to declare to the IEC, says party doesn’t take donations over 100k

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, has said that his party has nothing to declare to the IEC.

He maintains that his party does not receive any donations and survives on the funds that the government and IEC provides. Only three political parties, the ANC, the DA and Action SA declared their funders according to EWN.

News24 reported that Malema was adamant that the party had not received any donations over R100 00.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News