The Minister of defence, Thandi Modise, lost her temper with DA MP after her heckled her about her support for Russia

Modise was answering questions about her attendance at an international security conference in Moscow during a sitting of the National Assembly

Macpherson said Modise failed to rebuke Russia on its war in Ukraine, and Modise said she did not have to answer to him

Thandi Modise lost her cool with DA MP Dean Macpherson after he heckled her for a visit to Russia at a National Assembly sitting. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images & Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: UGC

CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly descended into chaos once again after a verbal altercation broke out during Wednesday's sitting, 31 August.

Defense Minister Thandi Modise did not mince her words with Democratic Alliance MP Dean Macpherson after the MP accused her of failing to rebuke Putin.

According to EWN, Modise was invited to an international security conference in Moscow, which the Defence Minister attended two weeks ago.

Opposition MPs criticised the move in light of the global outrage and condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

When questioned about why she attended the event during the National assembly sitting, Modise said that South Africa has a cordial relationship with Russia. Modise defended her presence at the conference saying she used the opportunity to clarify SA's position on the need for international peace and security, TimesLIVE reports.

Modise lost her cool when Mcpherson continued to heckle her.

The Defence Minister said:

“I don’t have to answer to you. You are rude, but perhaps you think that when you look at me, you [are looking] at a kitchen lady.”

Modise accused Macpherson of having a bad attitude and being condescending.

Modise pointed out that South Africa had attended the conference in the past, so she didn't understand why she was being bullied this time.

“Without fear or favour, we will stand up for what this country stands for: dialogue, friendship, fighting for peace and making sure that all people in this world are equal."

Modise said.

When called to order on his heckling, Macpherson responded the National Assembly sitting is not a high school auditorium where MPs are expected to sit and be quiet.

Macpherson said:

“If the minister is so touched by her inability to rebuke Putin, that is for her to deal with.”

South Africans react to the verbal spat between Modise and Macpherson

Some social media users took exception to Modise's use of the term 'kitchen lady' as an insult, while others claimed that ANC is hypocrites for supporting Russia.

@KhuleShangase tweeted:

"It shows how Thandi Modise undermine her helper, useless minister."

@BigjoeSfiso said:

"Nothing wrong with tending Russia's conference. They are not our enemies."

@Justice_in_SA added:

"Amazing how ANC supports Russia, who are of the worst human rights violators and currently involved in illegal occupation of a sovereign country. ANC are hypocrites."

Defence Minister Thandi Modise says the army lacks resources and funding to respond to crisis events

Previously Briefly News reported that the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise said in the event of another critical event occurring in the country, her department will be willing to assist but lacks resources. She made the comments while addressing parliament on Tuesday, 24 May and tabling her required budget of R49 billion for the 2022/23 financial year.

Modise referenced the unrest last July and said if another similar situation had to occur, the military would be hard-pressed Read more:

